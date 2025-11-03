The Lunchbox Staple Costco Fans Have Mixed Feelings About
There are very few things cheese can't improve, and lunch is no exception. While some cheese lovers spend time adding unexpected finishing touches to their charcuterie board, others like to keep it simple with a no-fuss string cheese snack. Whether you're preparing a packed lunch that the little ones will thank you for or you're looking for some serious nostalgia from an old school lunch box staple, string cheese is hard to turn down. But Costco shoppers are discovering that not all cheese is made equal. One brand is dividing cheese lovers: Polly-O String Cheese has sparked some debate, with some fans loving its nostalgia and others complaining of varying batch quality.
String cheese is typically made from mozzarella — a cheese that is surprisingly easy to make with just two ingredients. Polly-O's string cheese is made from part-skim, low-moisture mozzarella. And while some reviews note inconsistencies in flavor, others praise it as a reliable classic. The cheese strikes a pleasing balance of saltiness, mild milkiness, and a sharp flavor. Some fans just can't get away, though, coming back to the brand because it reminds them of their childhood favorites.
Why Costco shoppers are confused by Polly-O's String Cheese
While the brand is an obvious go-to for string cheese-lovers, Costco shoppers have noticed the quality of the cheese can change with each purchase. Regular Polly-O cheese-string buyers shared on Reddit that they wondered whether they had picked up a bad batch or if the standard had dropped. One disappointed user said, "I recently got a batch that had no flavor. Decided to try again and this time ended up with a batch that has so much salt you almost can't eat them." Another parent also noted that in one inconsistent batch, even their toddler spit out the once-beloved string cheese.
The cheese is often praised for peeling easily — a sign of a good block of string cheese – and its nostalgic flavor. But string cheese-lovers look for more than an easy peel. A soft texture, creaminess, and a buttery taste make the cheese stand out, too. String cheese is also a favorite for shoppers who have other recipes in mind beyond snack time. This universal snack can be shredded and added to deli meat subs and wraps or melted topping for a bowl of pasta. Stretched over your favorite dish or enjoyed in its stringy glory, a good string cheese is hard to mistake. While reviews for Polly-O String Cheese can be mixed, its classic texture and versatility continue to make it a favorite for many string cheese fans.