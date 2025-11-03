The Lunchbox Staple Costco Fans Have Mixed Feelings About

There are very few things cheese can't improve, and lunch is no exception. While some cheese lovers spend time adding unexpected finishing touches to their charcuterie board, others like to keep it simple with a no-fuss string cheese snack. Whether you're preparing a packed lunch that the little ones will thank you for or you're looking for some serious nostalgia from an old school lunch box staple, string cheese is hard to turn down. But Costco shoppers are discovering that not all cheese is made equal. One brand is dividing cheese lovers: Polly-O String Cheese has sparked some debate, with some fans loving its nostalgia and others complaining of varying batch quality.

String cheese is typically made from mozzarella — a cheese that is surprisingly easy to make with just two ingredients. Polly-O's string cheese is made from part-skim, low-moisture mozzarella. And while some reviews note inconsistencies in flavor, others praise it as a reliable classic. The cheese strikes a pleasing balance of saltiness, mild milkiness, and a sharp flavor. Some fans just can't get away, though, coming back to the brand because it reminds them of their childhood favorites.