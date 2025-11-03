The Award-Winning Boozy Pie Baked Fresh In Connecticut

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Pie is serious business. So serious, in fact, that Chowhound made it a point to narrow down the best pies in every U.S. state based on customer reviews, awards, and media coverage. The final list is chock-full of pies worth traveling for, but one in particular had us salivating over the sheer indulgence of its ingredients: The award-winning chocolate pecan bourbon pie from Michele's Pies in Norwalk, Connecticut.

We're no strangers to pairing bourbon and chocolate; in fact, adding a splash of the booze is a fantastic way to amp up the flavor of your brownies. Adding pecans to that combination — and in pie form, to boot — is essentially a siren song in dessert form, a temptation so powerful that the mere thought of tasting it has us packing our bags for Connecticut. That the store's pies are all handmade and baked fresh on the day just makes it all the more enticing.

The pie's quality isn't just speculative, either. Michele Stuart, the founder of Michele's Pies, won her first-ever National Pie Championship with her chocolate pecan bourbon pie, and would go on to win a whopping 50 more first place awards in the years since. Reviews online rave about how rich and chocolatey it is, and how gooey the filling is. So if you're on the hunt for the best pie in Connecticut, this signature dessert from Michele's Pies definitely has a claim to that title.