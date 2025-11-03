The Classic Piece Of Kitchen Furniture That's Worth Using Alongside Cabinets

In choosing design elements, Whitney Vredenburgh suggested most furniture pieces should be a different color than the cabinets, while also ensuring that the cabinet's colors mesh with your home's fixed elements like the stone, backsplash cabinets, and lighting. Thankfully, there are many options available for kitchen furniture for storage, which can be tailored to suit your home's needs and decor style.

You might even consider the budget option of repurposing a classic hutch into a modern storage unit. Using a hutch is one of many ways to creatively display your fine china, and you can make it pop by painting it a unique color to create a specific mood. You can use a hutch or china cabinet that you already own, or purchase one from a resale shop or rummage sale, and emphasize the vintage nature of the piece. Consider using it to display dinnerware, cookbooks, or liquor.

If a tall display case doesn't serve your needs, you might enjoy a smaller credenza, or serving station. Vredenburgh said this option provides storage as well as a flat surface you can use during a party, or as a home-based coffee or wine bar. She provided an example of the Basque Weathered Light Brown Solid Wood Credenza from Crate & Barrel as inspiration. Another option we recommend is the adjustable Tribesigns Sideboard Storage Cabinet from Amazon.