The Classic Piece Of Kitchen Furniture That's Worth Using Alongside Cabinets
There's growing interest among homeowners in a piece of kitchen furniture that has been popular since the 18th century. The standalone cabinet is a classic piece that has regained prominence in the home and is currently available in numerous modern styles. To get a sense of how you might utilize one of these versatile pieces, we reached out to Whitney Vredenburgh, owner of Nested Spaces Home Staging & Design (@nestedspaces on Instagram), who spoke exclusively with Chowhound about the advantages of adding a standalone storage piece to your kitchen or dining area.
"A stand-alone piece can be unique and fun and add a touch of something different in a space," Vredenburgh explained. The certified home staging expert and RESA-PRO member shared an example of a freestanding kitchen cabinet with tall glass doors to serve as storage and show off your cherished items: The Hattie Glass Cabinet from Arhaus, which offers an elegant way to display dinnerware in your kitchen or dining area.
Two budget-friendly cabinet solutions we recommend are the ARTPOWER 72-Inch Freestanding Kitchen Pantry Storage Sideboard and the JAORD 73-Inch Arched Kitchen Pantry Storage Cabinet, both of which are available on Amazon. Utilizing such a grand piece of stylish cabinetry, you can frame your display of fine china around a centerpiece to highlight the collection using a simple design touch.
More furniture options for display and storage
In choosing design elements, Whitney Vredenburgh suggested most furniture pieces should be a different color than the cabinets, while also ensuring that the cabinet's colors mesh with your home's fixed elements like the stone, backsplash cabinets, and lighting. Thankfully, there are many options available for kitchen furniture for storage, which can be tailored to suit your home's needs and decor style.
You might even consider the budget option of repurposing a classic hutch into a modern storage unit. Using a hutch is one of many ways to creatively display your fine china, and you can make it pop by painting it a unique color to create a specific mood. You can use a hutch or china cabinet that you already own, or purchase one from a resale shop or rummage sale, and emphasize the vintage nature of the piece. Consider using it to display dinnerware, cookbooks, or liquor.
If a tall display case doesn't serve your needs, you might enjoy a smaller credenza, or serving station. Vredenburgh said this option provides storage as well as a flat surface you can use during a party, or as a home-based coffee or wine bar. She provided an example of the Basque Weathered Light Brown Solid Wood Credenza from Crate & Barrel as inspiration. Another option we recommend is the adjustable Tribesigns Sideboard Storage Cabinet from Amazon.