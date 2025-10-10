How One Serving Dish Can Totally Reframe Your Fine China Display

Owning and displaying fine china has attracted new enthusiasm, even amidst the trend in minimalist tableware. If you happen to own pieces of china dishware, you may wonder about the best way to display them. We reached out to Dr. Lori Verderame, award-winning PhD Appraiser, media personality, and host of the popular YouTube channel @‌DrLoriV, who spoke exclusively with Chowhound to discuss the best ways to arrange your fine china display.

As you tweak your display, consider one overarching design element that will draw attention to your china collection. "I suggest building a china display around a platter or oversized bowl. It creates a centerpiece for the display and offers height compared to plates," Dr. Lori explained. In addition to featuring a central piece, your china will look appealing in numerous locations in your home, not necessarily only in a special cabinet or hutch. "China can be displayed on a table or open shelf, gallery wall, or in use in various rooms in a home," Dr. Lori said.

Since you'll want to highlight the beauty of your pieces while caring for them, you might be curious if your china is valuable. Some characteristics to look for to tell if your china is valuable include the rarity of the vintage, china pattern, the brand stamp, and other indicators.