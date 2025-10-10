How One Serving Dish Can Totally Reframe Your Fine China Display
Owning and displaying fine china has attracted new enthusiasm, even amidst the trend in minimalist tableware. If you happen to own pieces of china dishware, you may wonder about the best way to display them. We reached out to Dr. Lori Verderame, award-winning PhD Appraiser, media personality, and host of the popular YouTube channel @DrLoriV, who spoke exclusively with Chowhound to discuss the best ways to arrange your fine china display.
As you tweak your display, consider one overarching design element that will draw attention to your china collection. "I suggest building a china display around a platter or oversized bowl. It creates a centerpiece for the display and offers height compared to plates," Dr. Lori explained. In addition to featuring a central piece, your china will look appealing in numerous locations in your home, not necessarily only in a special cabinet or hutch. "China can be displayed on a table or open shelf, gallery wall, or in use in various rooms in a home," Dr. Lori said.
Since you'll want to highlight the beauty of your pieces while caring for them, you might be curious if your china is valuable. Some characteristics to look for to tell if your china is valuable include the rarity of the vintage, china pattern, the brand stamp, and other indicators.
More tips on how to display fine china
Beginning with your centerpiece, you can design a display using numerous themes and patterns, especially if you're using multiple pieces. "Displays are also attractive when selecting a variety of pieces and bringing them together by theme like flowers or scrollwork, colors, or shapes," Dr. Lori Verderame suggested. You can mix and match plateware to make the most elegant setting, such as by using a variety of patterns and pairing modern pieces with vintage ones.
If you're showing multiple pieces, be mindful of the following guideline when setting up your design. "There is no limit to the number of china pieces that can be displayed at once but the law of thirds or multiples of three are attractive to the eye when designing with china," Dr. Lori shared, suggesting that you can "make your china display in groups of three, six, nine, twelve, [or] fifteen china plates or dishes for the best overall look or effect."
Consider some clever ways to use dishware to add dimension to your display setting, including choosing sizes and materials that work together to create an unforgettable look. "Fine china pieces don't have to be displayed only according to color. Fine china can be displayed by any design element or decoration on the piece, by size, by shape, or by the banding metal — the silver or gold edge surround[ing] the china piece," Dr. Lori said.