Take Potato Salad To The Next Level With This Sizzling Game Day Upgrade

Despite its reputation as a summer cookout staple, potato salad might just be the perfect indulgence to add to your game day snack table. Heartier than mere chips and pretzels, yet less messy than countless dips and buffalo wings, the right potato salad can strike the perfect balance between meal and snack, creating a craveable centerpiece for a potluck buffet or a welcome break from frozen french fries and pizza rolls.

The only possible issue with offering potato salad to your game day guests is that with football season comes an undeniable chill in the air that begs the presence of hot dishes to warm yourself. Fortunately, the solution is as simple as pivoting slightly to make a warm potato salad casserole. After all, baked veggie salads are popular from autumn to spring, so it's not a stretch to bake your potato salad, too. The idea is to gather most of the ingredients that go into a classic potato salad, pop them into a casserole dish instead of a serving bowl, and heat through until the potatoes are crisp on top and creamy on the bottom.

Other than temperature, the biggest difference between cold potato salad and the casserole version is the presence of cheese. While it's perfectly okay to put cheese in cold potato salad, this isn't generally the norm. In hot varieties, however, a few handfuls of a good melting cheese like shredded cheddar or Velveeta is essential to bringing everything together in a rich, gooey, delicious sauce.