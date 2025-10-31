This Beloved NYC Italian Restaurant Has Thousands Of 5-Star Reviews
New York City boasts a near endless number of restaurants to choose from, so it can be overwhelming to know where to start. It's even more difficult to find reliable restaurants that will leave you excited to return. This is when sifting through customer reviews can really come in handy. In the case of cozy Italian hidden gems, you'll want to dash over to Da Andrea which has amassed thousands of 5-star reviews online.
This restaurant has been around since the early 1990s, boasting a hearty menu of Italian classics. Based out of an unassuming neighborhood jewel, the eatery truly shines when you step through the front door. Guests can either take a seat at the bar, dine at a table, or even request outdoor seating to enjoy their meal al fresco (weather permitting). In the last 30 years the restaurant has solidified its acclaim, and now operates two locations — Chelsea and Greenwich Village. Despite location and menu changes to keep up with demand over the years, the eatery maintains a loyal customer base and even attained a 2025 Traveller's Choice badge from TripAdvisor, all these decades later.
The next time you're on the lookout for a great eating spot, remember that there are some pretty solid signs that a restaurant is a hidden foodie gem. In Da Andrea's case, this is confirmed by customer reviews noting that it's a local favorite, home to passionate waiters, and complete with a busy dining room. When it comes to ambiance, guests have remarked that a visit to this restaurant prompts a feeling of dining at a charming European estate, with its rustic interiors and homey decor. The low lighting, romantic chandeliers, and candlelit tables really solidify this establishment's warm, inviting feel.
Da Andrea is well worth the visit
Da Andrea's menu features many traditional options as well as house-made pastas cooked to al dente perfection, and an expansive wine list. Guests will find a wide range of dishes ranging from tuna tartare to calamaretti alla griglia (grilled squid), and classics like spaghetti, fettuccine, and pappardelle (wide and flat ribbon-like noodles), each served in a variety of classic Italian pasta sauces. These can be enjoyed throughout the day, as Da Andrea is open for both dinner and lunch.
Noted as a great date night spot due to its cozy feel and shareable dishes, Da Andrea is also known for its two-course set lunch which runs at $30 in its Chelsea location. Complimentary bread is served on the table, providing a nice opening to the meal prior to appetizers, which include options like spicy tomato steamed mussels. That is before the main event, when many indulge in a wide variety of filling entrees, salads, and sides on the menu.
Guests can also enjoy various meat dishes, including those that feature braised lamb shank, grilled pork chops, and chicken. The meal doesn't have to end on a savory note, you may even be tempted to try one of the restaurant's gelatos or crème brûlée as well. But before you start picking through the menu, make sure you consider the 10 things you should think twice about ordering at Italian restaurants, first. All said, the next time you're in New York City, definitely make sure to stop by this iconic restaurant.