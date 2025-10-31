This Beloved NYC Italian Restaurant Has Thousands Of 5-Star Reviews

New York City boasts a near endless number of restaurants to choose from, so it can be overwhelming to know where to start. It's even more difficult to find reliable restaurants that will leave you excited to return. This is when sifting through customer reviews can really come in handy. In the case of cozy Italian hidden gems, you'll want to dash over to Da Andrea which has amassed thousands of 5-star reviews online.

This restaurant has been around since the early 1990s, boasting a hearty menu of Italian classics. Based out of an unassuming neighborhood jewel, the eatery truly shines when you step through the front door. Guests can either take a seat at the bar, dine at a table, or even request outdoor seating to enjoy their meal al fresco (weather permitting). In the last 30 years the restaurant has solidified its acclaim, and now operates two locations — Chelsea and Greenwich Village. Despite location and menu changes to keep up with demand over the years, the eatery maintains a loyal customer base and even attained a 2025 Traveller's Choice badge from TripAdvisor, all these decades later.

The next time you're on the lookout for a great eating spot, remember that there are some pretty solid signs that a restaurant is a hidden foodie gem. In Da Andrea's case, this is confirmed by customer reviews noting that it's a local favorite, home to passionate waiters, and complete with a busy dining room. When it comes to ambiance, guests have remarked that a visit to this restaurant prompts a feeling of dining at a charming European estate, with its rustic interiors and homey decor. The low lighting, romantic chandeliers, and candlelit tables really solidify this establishment's warm, inviting feel.