A Look At Bad Bunny's Miami Steakhouse That Transforms From Restaurant To Club Every Night

You go to Miami to party, and considering it's the foodie capital of the United States, getting a taste of the local delights is equally necessary. At Gekko — Bad Bunny's Miami steakhouse that transforms from restaurant to club — you're guaranteed the best of both worlds. Gekko opened in August 2022, spearheaded by the Puerto Rican rapper and entrepreneur David Grutman of Groot Hospitality, who has made noise in the local nightlife and culinary scene. Located in Brickell, Gekko sits in a neighborhood brimming with bars, so the energy is electrifying before you even go inside. Take a peek beyond its doors and you're immediately teleported into a neo-noir film where you're the main character. It's sleek. It's cool. It's hot — and Gekko has a way of saying, "so are you." Its ambient lighting perfectly encapsulates its namesake, which means moonlight in Japanese. The culinary magic happens at the flashy sushi bar, with an emblem of a dragon that marks the spot. It also acts as the centerpiece in Gekko's tasteful visual feast.

Dining here will make you feel like royalty, while swaying to the beat on the dance floor guarantees a fun time, especially with a glass from its tempting list of cocktails. While it doesn't promise a long list of the most popular cocktails of all time, you're guaranteed adventurous sips that reflect the vibe to the nines.