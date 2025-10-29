A Look At Bad Bunny's Miami Steakhouse That Transforms From Restaurant To Club Every Night
You go to Miami to party, and considering it's the foodie capital of the United States, getting a taste of the local delights is equally necessary. At Gekko — Bad Bunny's Miami steakhouse that transforms from restaurant to club — you're guaranteed the best of both worlds. Gekko opened in August 2022, spearheaded by the Puerto Rican rapper and entrepreneur David Grutman of Groot Hospitality, who has made noise in the local nightlife and culinary scene. Located in Brickell, Gekko sits in a neighborhood brimming with bars, so the energy is electrifying before you even go inside. Take a peek beyond its doors and you're immediately teleported into a neo-noir film where you're the main character. It's sleek. It's cool. It's hot — and Gekko has a way of saying, "so are you." Its ambient lighting perfectly encapsulates its namesake, which means moonlight in Japanese. The culinary magic happens at the flashy sushi bar, with an emblem of a dragon that marks the spot. It also acts as the centerpiece in Gekko's tasteful visual feast.
Dining here will make you feel like royalty, while swaying to the beat on the dance floor guarantees a fun time, especially with a glass from its tempting list of cocktails. While it doesn't promise a long list of the most popular cocktails of all time, you're guaranteed adventurous sips that reflect the vibe to the nines.
The Gekko experience
Raw delights at Gekko include an artful take on the classic salmon tataki. In its king salmon tataki, there's avocado for added creaminess, Mandarin leche de tigre for the traditional citrus touch, and aji amarillo for a whisper of heat. But all eyes are on Gekko's 12-ounce wagyu skirt steak, which effortlessly steals the limelight, served with yuzu kosho for a bright and flavorful addition and chimichurri for an herby, zingy layer. The entrees are a seductive bunch; you might even let your eyes linger a bit longer on the choices, as each one seems promising. The daring plant-based chicken rice noodles are a standout option for something hearty, while the Chilean sea bass guarantees a light yet applause-worthy dish.
And let's not forget about the drinks. For something more familiar, the Mizumi margarita, with a fiery twist of jalapeño, might be up your alley. After taking a few sips and truly getting to know its layered flavors, you might even consider it the perfect margarita recipe. For a dessert in a glass, Beber Conmigo comes with a 818 blanco tequila, Licor 43, and passion fruit, giving it a fruity kick that balances out the bitterness. Gekko's creative interpretation allows for new flavors to shine through, and perhaps, it's a reflection of its entire menu offerings. With its adventurous approach to food, drinks, and dining, it looks like they don't call Miami the foodie capital for nothing, and Gekko generously contributes to the scene.