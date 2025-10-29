The Affordable Aldi Meat That Was Voted Best For 'Cozy Comfort'

There's just something about a classic pot roast. The fall-apart tender meat, with the soft and juicy carrots, potatoes, onions, and celery, is soaked for hours in that delicious broth made from red wine, beef stock, and tomato paste. You can have this tasty dish all year long, of course. But a nice hearty pot roast or stew — with a boneless chuck roast — is a perfect warm comfort food that just hits different in the colder months of the year.

Fans of the Aldi grocery store chain get it. That's why Aldi's Black Angus Beef Choice Boneless Chuck Roast won the "Cozy Comfort" award in Aldi's 2024 Fan Favorites — a list of Aldi products voted on by the customers themselves in 11 different categories. At $7.99 per pound, the Aldi chuck roast isn't just delicious. It's incredibly affordable.

If you think about it, you can buy around four pounds of the roast for just a little more than $30. That's more than enough to feed a family of four, and more than likely makes sense for serving six to eight people, even before you consider side dishes.