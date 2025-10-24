The Aldi Steak Voted Best For Cookouts By Customers
Aldi has its fair share of fans. In fact, there are so many that the chain polls its regular customers every year about their most beloved Aldi products. Some examples of these Fan Favorite categories include The Top Catch (seafood), Wine Time, and Sweet Treats. And for 2024's Summer Cookout category — presumably, the best protein option for hosting a barbecue — the winner was Aldi's Black Angus Beef Choice Boneless Ribeye Steak. That shouldn't come as too much of a surprise, as ribeye is often considered the perfect steak for grilling because of its flavor and marbling, which yields a juicy cut of beef that can take on a nice amount of char. Also, because of its higher fat content, it's quite forgiving; it takes a lot of work to dry out a ribeye.
While many Aldi fans love the ribeye, it's not just because of its quality or flavor. The beef's price is pretty on point, as well. The average cost of steaks, in general (not just ribeyes), exceeded more than $12 per pound in August 2025, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. Considering ribeye is on the pricier side as steaks go, and Aldi offers a USDA Choice-graded cut, the fact that the Black Angus Beef Choice Boneless Ribeye costs under $15 per pound is notable.
You can't beat the price of Aldi's boneless ribeye, either
Because Aldi's 2024 Fan Favorite ribeye comes with an inexpensive price of less than $15 per pound. Compare that to the same boneless Choice cuts at Publix ($24.99), Kroger ($19.99), Costco ($21.55), and Whole Foods/Amazon ($26.99), and you'll see it's a great price. When you're buying multiple steaks for a cookout, those savings are a big help, allowing you to focus on quality sides.
Some classic cookout sides you might find at Aldi include potatoes (foil-baking on the grill is probably the easiest method for a large group), prepared mac and cheese, and corn. Even pre-made rolls or a big bag of chips will easily feed a crowd. Since you'll be taking care of the steak, don't be afraid to ask for help with the sides as well. While you'll may want to avoid some cuts of beef at Aldi, the USDA Choice ribeye isn't one of them. Pick some up and you'll impress friends or family with a good steak and without overextending your budget. Add some cold beers or a nice red wine, like the 2024 Fan Favorite Specially Selected Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon, and you've got yourself a legit cookout.