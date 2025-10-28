Burnt Rice Isn't A Lost Cause. Here's How To Salvage The Side Dish Using Another Common Carb

Home cooks know that kitchen mishaps happen, and one of the most common is burning the rice. Maybe you added too little water to your rice cooker or Instant Pot, turned up the heat too high, or forgot about the pot on the stove, only to be met with that distinct burnt smell. It's easy to make mistakes when cooking rice, but luckily there's a simple trick to salvage the properly cooked grains from the burnt layer underneath so the bitter, smoky flavor doesn't linger.

This is where a slice of bread comes in handy. Remove the pot of rice from the heat, place a slice of bread on top, cover it, and let it rest for about 15 minutes. Thanks to its porous, sponge-like texture, the bread will absorb the burnt smell. We suggest using a basic sandwich slice or roll instead of an expensive, artisanal loaf because at this point, you'll discard the soggy bread and carefully separate the unburned rice from the scorched layer on the bottom. The salvaged rice should be mostly free of any lingering burnt flavor and you can serve it as intended.