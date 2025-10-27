The Once-Thriving BBQ Restaurant Chain That You Don't Really See Anymore

No one enjoys seeing a restaurant struggle. That's even more so the case when an entire restaurant chain begins to dwindle. We've seen it happen way too often since the COVID-19 pandemic. And, sadly, another formerly proud and successful restaurant chain is slowly disappearing.

Sonny's BBQ, which opened in 1968 in Gainesville, Florida, slowly grew for decades but hit a road bump during the 2008 recession. By 2013, the barbecue chain operated 125 locations in the south. Then, Sonny's took another body blow during the pandemic and had to shutter several locations, just like many other chains. Today, the barbecue chain has 92 locations in eight southeastern states — with about two-thirds of the restaurants operating in Florida. Even with all the closures, however, it's still the fourth largest mainstream barbecue chain by annual system sales in the United States, according to the 2025 Technomic Top 500 Chain Restaurant Report (via Restaurant Business).

Outside of its financial struggles, Sonny's has suffered from a wide range of poor reviews as well. Reviewers have called it flavorless, overdone, dry, and not worth the long wait. But the reviews aren't all bad. Others compliment the service, large portions, and the generous rewards program. Like any other chain, the customer experience can vary greatly based on the location.