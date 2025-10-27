The Once-Thriving BBQ Restaurant Chain That You Don't Really See Anymore
No one enjoys seeing a restaurant struggle. That's even more so the case when an entire restaurant chain begins to dwindle. We've seen it happen way too often since the COVID-19 pandemic. And, sadly, another formerly proud and successful restaurant chain is slowly disappearing.
Sonny's BBQ, which opened in 1968 in Gainesville, Florida, slowly grew for decades but hit a road bump during the 2008 recession. By 2013, the barbecue chain operated 125 locations in the south. Then, Sonny's took another body blow during the pandemic and had to shutter several locations, just like many other chains. Today, the barbecue chain has 92 locations in eight southeastern states — with about two-thirds of the restaurants operating in Florida. Even with all the closures, however, it's still the fourth largest mainstream barbecue chain by annual system sales in the United States, according to the 2025 Technomic Top 500 Chain Restaurant Report (via Restaurant Business).
Outside of its financial struggles, Sonny's has suffered from a wide range of poor reviews as well. Reviewers have called it flavorless, overdone, dry, and not worth the long wait. But the reviews aren't all bad. Others compliment the service, large portions, and the generous rewards program. Like any other chain, the customer experience can vary greatly based on the location.
It's a rough season for barbecue chains
Sadly, Sonny's BBQ isn't unique in its recent struggles and closures. The two current largest chains, Famous Dave's and Dickey Barbecue Pit, have also struggled in recent years. Dickey's, the largest bbq chain in the United States, in particular has hit hard times, having to close nearly 18% of its locations in 2024, according to Nation's Restaurant News. Whatever the reason, the last few years haven't been kind to many mainstream barbecue chains.
All that to say Sonny's is still trying to stay afloat with its 92 locations. Like some other struggling chain restaurants that made a huge comeback, it's doing its best to bounce back after the pandemic. In addition to appetizers like loaded tots, fried okra, and bbq pork egg rolls, the chain offers standard barbecue classics such as ribs, pulled and sliced pork, tender smoked brisket, and smoked chicken. Sides are everything you would expect from a classic barbecue restaurant: cornbread, bbq baked beans, mac and cheese, homemade coleslaw, fries, and garlic bread — just to name several.
With that type of menu filled with everything you would want in a barbecue restaurant, it seems as if Sonny's BBQ has the foundation to thrive once again. As we've said, we never enjoy seeing a once successful chain struggle, so let's hope Sonny's can ultimately find its feet again – perhaps expanding beyond its predominant presence in Georgia and Florida – and give more customers the opportunity to experience its Southern barbecue.