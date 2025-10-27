This Affordable Trader Joe's Find Will Make Your Coffee Taste Like It Costs $7
Trader Joe's is the place to go for unique food you won't get anywhere else. From hidden gems in the freezer aisle to the rotation of seasonal items, this chain never disappoints. Its latest hot item, Bourbon Vanilla Bean Syrup, is the perfect way to upgrade your morning coffee. The syrup adds the perfect touch of vanilla to your latte, a bowl of ice cream, or even baked into a cake. No need to go out for a cup of coffee, this sweetener will give you a barista-level drink right at home.
While it may sound alcoholic, the name actually comes from Île Bourbon, the island in the Indian Ocean where the vanilla is harvested. The syrup does not contain alcohol and is made from liquid sweetener, concentrated bourbon vanilla extract, and vanilla bean seeds. The best part? It's only $4.49. Reddit users note that this syrup is not too sweet and has a strong bourbon note. The flavor has been around for years as a paste, a favorite addition to many home-brewed coffees, but turning it into a syrup was a smart move by Trader Joe's. You'll want to add it to your at-home coffee bar as soon as possible.
How to add the Bourbon Vanilla Bean Syrup to your coffee
Assembling your bourbon vanilla latte can be done in a few different ways, but it all starts with making the coffee. For the best results, brew your espresso over the syrup to better incorporate the flavor. From there, you can keep it simple by just adding milk, or get creative with extra toppings. If you're making the drink iced, try adding Trader Joe's Vanilla Cold Foam Creamer for extra sweetness, or mix the syrup with heavy cream to create your own vanilla cold foam. Trader Joe's also offers a vanilla sugar that's made with bourbon vanilla beans, which would be delicious sprinkled on your coffee. And the best part is this syrup isn't just for lattes — it's versatile enough to use in a variety of recipes.
The syrup is rich, woody, and has the perfect vanilla flavor for your coffee needs. But this sweetener isn't limited to a cup of joe – try it on pancakes or use it in your cocktails for a hint of vanilla. While you can make brown sugar and other syrups at home, Trader Joe's bourbon vanilla is a tasty, budget-friendly shortcut.