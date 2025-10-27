This Affordable Trader Joe's Find Will Make Your Coffee Taste Like It Costs $7

Trader Joe's is the place to go for unique food you won't get anywhere else. From hidden gems in the freezer aisle to the rotation of seasonal items, this chain never disappoints. Its latest hot item, Bourbon Vanilla Bean Syrup, is the perfect way to upgrade your morning coffee. The syrup adds the perfect touch of vanilla to your latte, a bowl of ice cream, or even baked into a cake. No need to go out for a cup of coffee, this sweetener will give you a barista-level drink right at home.

While it may sound alcoholic, the name actually comes from Île Bourbon, the island in the Indian Ocean where the vanilla is harvested. The syrup does not contain alcohol and is made from liquid sweetener, concentrated bourbon vanilla extract, and vanilla bean seeds. The best part? It's only $4.49. Reddit users note that this syrup is not too sweet and has a strong bourbon note. The flavor has been around for years as a paste, a favorite addition to many home-brewed coffees, but turning it into a syrup was a smart move by Trader Joe's. You'll want to add it to your at-home coffee bar as soon as possible.