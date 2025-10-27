Turn Your Next Iced Coffee Into A High-Protein Peanut Butter Frappe With Just 4 Ingredients

If you're addicted to coffee, you might as well make it work for you. Beyond keeping you awake, coffee actually has some health benefits. It also offers an opportunity to slip some extra protein into your daily routine. The secret ingredient? Peanut butter.

A tablespoon of the protein-packed nut butter will help keep you full until lunch, and it blends well with other flavors if you want to add a chocolate or caramel syrup. One super simple way to sneak protein into your morning coffee takes four ingredients — ice, peanut butter, sweetened condensed milk, and coffee — blending into a frappe perfect for a hot summer morning. Keep in mind, it will be sweet. So, if you want a strong espresso flavor, try swapping sweetened condensed milk for regular milk and adding a natural peanut butter — or your favorite nut butter. When you're gearing up for an early workout or morning run, those quick carbs can give your body the boost it needs to get moving.