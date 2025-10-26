The Popular Spicy Snack We're Running To Aldi To Grab (For Less)
Aldi is already a great grocery store to stock up on some affordable basics, fun homewares, and even European chocolate bars. And while some of the produce might not be the best quality — like the avocados that come in a bag, for example — it's easy enough to find what you need for some quick meals at Aldi. Although Aldi carries its own store-brand items, you might not know that you can also find some of your favorite name-brand snacks on the shelves — and most of them are cheaper than what you'd find at other big-box stores.
If you're a fan of spicy snacks like Flamin' Hot Cheetos, you might also adore the similar taste of Chester's Flamin' Hot Fries. They are now available at Aldi as one of the new products the chain grocery store started carrying this year. These hot fries are being retailed for just $2.74, compared to around $2.99 at other stores.
What other spicy snacks does Aldi carry?
The other good news about Chester's Flamin' Hot Fries is that Aldi is carrying them in two flavors: The original Flamin' Hot flavor and Chester's Ranch Fries. The latter sports a milder, zesty taste compared to the spicy version. Both flavors should retail for the same price, but check with your local store to confirm they are carrying these addictive snack options and to verify the price, as it may vary across the country.
If you're interested in checking out other spicy snack options at Aldi, there are a few others worth buying. Look out for Simms' Spicy Jalapeño Snack Sticks; they are a zero-sugar snack sold in 9-ounce bags, which are handy to keep on hand when you're looking for a healthy, spicy bite. Aldi also carries Hot and Spicy Pork Rinds, which are an equally delicious option to add to your snack drawer.