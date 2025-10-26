The Popular Spicy Snack We're Running To Aldi To Grab (For Less)

Aldi is already a great grocery store to stock up on some affordable basics, fun homewares, and even European chocolate bars. And while some of the produce might not be the best quality — like the avocados that come in a bag, for example — it's easy enough to find what you need for some quick meals at Aldi. Although Aldi carries its own store-brand items, you might not know that you can also find some of your favorite name-brand snacks on the shelves — and most of them are cheaper than what you'd find at other big-box stores.

If you're a fan of spicy snacks like Flamin' Hot Cheetos, you might also adore the similar taste of Chester's Flamin' Hot Fries. They are now available at Aldi as one of the new products the chain grocery store started carrying this year. These hot fries are being retailed for just $2.74, compared to around $2.99 at other stores.