The Aldi Avocado Bag That Could Ruin Your Guacamole Plans

If you've never shopped at Aldi before, it's worth a visit for many reasons. The chain does a lot of things well, like being one of the cheapest options out there for groceries. Some really good chocolate can be found at Aldi, too. Plus, there are always in-store deals on specialty items like mangoes and baked goods at Aldi. However, buyer beware: Some of it is marked down for a reason. The produce at Aldi, in particular, is known for going bad quickly, so you might want to consider that when purchasing the store's fruits and vegetables. That, unfortunately, includes the bags of avocados, which look like a good deal in theory, but might ruin your guacamole recipe.

Aldi sells a large bag of organic avocados for around $4.75 and a bag of minis for about $3.50 (always check your store for the price because it varies by location). Some Reddit users and others on social media say that the avocado quality is really poor, though, especially in certain parts of the country. And that's frustrating enough to cause some people to stop buying avocados from Aldi altogether and go elsewhere for taco night.