The Aldi Avocado Bag That Could Ruin Your Guacamole Plans
If you've never shopped at Aldi before, it's worth a visit for many reasons. The chain does a lot of things well, like being one of the cheapest options out there for groceries. Some really good chocolate can be found at Aldi, too. Plus, there are always in-store deals on specialty items like mangoes and baked goods at Aldi. However, buyer beware: Some of it is marked down for a reason. The produce at Aldi, in particular, is known for going bad quickly, so you might want to consider that when purchasing the store's fruits and vegetables. That, unfortunately, includes the bags of avocados, which look like a good deal in theory, but might ruin your guacamole recipe.
Aldi sells a large bag of organic avocados for around $4.75 and a bag of minis for about $3.50 (always check your store for the price because it varies by location). Some Reddit users and others on social media say that the avocado quality is really poor, though, especially in certain parts of the country. And that's frustrating enough to cause some people to stop buying avocados from Aldi altogether and go elsewhere for taco night.
What's going on with Aldi's avocados?
Although it's usually hard to gauge the ripeness of avocados for that perfect guac texture, customers on Reddit say that there's more of a problem with the inside of the avocados at Aldi than the state of ripeness. "I know Aldi's produce is notoriously bad, but I swear their avocados are terrible. They'll feel perfectly ripe, then when I cut into them, they're horrible?," wrote one shopper on the r/aldi subreddit. There were plenty who agreed and some that didn't, but one user wrote back with a potential explanation they suspect, "I experience that from time to time. I think some stores or suppliers refrigerate them. Which ruins them."
However, some shoppers are reporting better luck with the Aldi avocados from Mexico, rather than the ones the store sources from Peru or other countries, which they say are usually the ones they see the most problems with. So the perfect avocado luck might be on your side if you look for those that come from Mexico. You could even look for Hass ones, which may just be the tastiest avocados out there, no matter which store you buy them from.