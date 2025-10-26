Take Chopped Salads Up A Notch By Mastering One Pro Tip

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're trying to get more veggies in your diet but haven't yet mastered the art of making salads, you may be familiar with the frustration of eating a homemade salad full of awkwardly large greens and an insufficient balance of toppings. You'd think it would be simple: Just toss some ingredients together in a bowl. But if you want a truly enjoyable salad, you may want to put a little more thought into it. One way to improve your salad experience (besides using a using a chilled bowl) is a chopped salad. Clem Haxby, a nutritionist, chef, and culinary director of "The Salad Project," shared some helpful, exclusive advice with Chowhound regarding how to make a top-tier chopped salad.

First, she says, "Texture is everything! A great salad should have contrast — crisp, creamy, chewy, juicy. Without it, even the best ingredients can taste flat." A good ratio to keep in mind (for any salad), Haxby says, is 3:2:1 — three parts crunchy, two parts soft, and one part chewy. Crunchy elements, she explains, include cucumbers and nuts; soft ingredients would be something like avocados and cheese; and chewy items include beans and grains. When it comes to a chopped salad, texture is even more important. "Because everything's the same size, you want bold, distinct textures that still stand out when mixed — crisp veg, creamy dressing, something with bite like toasted seeds or chopped nuts," says Haxby. Our favorite chopped mango chicken avocado salad is a good example of textural balance.