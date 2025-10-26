Why Canned Pineapples Are Always A Better Choice For Baking Vs Fresh
Whether you're making a dump cake, a pineapple upside-down cake, or coleslaw (seriously), pineapple is a delicious tropical addition that adds sweetness and tang to a variety of dishes. While fresh pineapple certainly has its place, you shouldn't overlook canned pineapple when you're baking. Kat from The Baking Explorer spoke exclusively with Chowhound about why you should always stick with canned pineapple when you're baking — here's what she had to say.
"The main differences are taste and texture," Kat said regarding how fresh pineapple differs from canned. Fresh pineapple offers a crisp texture and a sharp, zingy flavor, while canned pineapple is more subdued, with a softer texture and a sweet, less tangy taste. Canned pineapple also tends to look the same from one can to the next, Kat pointed out, making it a good fit for baked goods. It's also convenient. Without the need to trim and slice a whole pineapple, the canned version is a time-saver.
Kat says that it's especially important to stick to canned pineapple for certain desserts. "Never use fresh pineapple in no-bake or gelatin desserts," she specified, "as it can stop them from setting, and affect the flavor too." In addition to causing textural issues, Kat says that fresh pineapple can taste bitter in no-bake desserts. This can cause an icky contrast with Jell-O, whipped topping, and other common no-bake dessert ingredients.
How to use canned pineapple in baking
Ready to try baking with canned pineapple? It's pretty simple, but there are a few tips and tricks that you'll want to follow to ensure that the recipe turns out right. First, consider the moisture content of canned pineapple. Typically, it's far higher than what you'd get from its freshly sliced counterpart. "Depending on the recipe, you may need to pat the pineapple with kitchen paper before using to reduce some of the moisture," said Kat from The Baking Explorer. "This is more commonly recommended when using canned pineapple, as it is canned in syrup or juice." If canned pineapple was called for in a cake recipe, Kate advises eating it within a couple of days, as these tend to get soggy quickly due to the high moisture content of the fruit. Patting pineapple dry is also a smart move if you're in the pineapple-on-pizza camp (if you love it, you're not alone — pizza lovers around the world have been enjoying the sweet-and-savory combo for decades).
Another factor you'll want to consider: Canned pineapple that's packed in juice or syrup will have more sugar than straight-up fresh pineapple, so you may need to adjust the amount of sweetener in your recipe. That being said, Kat recommends sticking to your recipes as-is, and not trying to substitute one type of pineapple for another. "If a recipe is designed for canned pineapple," she explained, "it likely will turn out differently if you use fresh pineapple, and vice versa."