Why Canned Pineapples Are Always A Better Choice For Baking Vs Fresh

Whether you're making a dump cake, a pineapple upside-down cake, or coleslaw (seriously), pineapple is a delicious tropical addition that adds sweetness and tang to a variety of dishes. While fresh pineapple certainly has its place, you shouldn't overlook canned pineapple when you're baking. Kat from The Baking Explorer spoke exclusively with Chowhound about why you should always stick with canned pineapple when you're baking — here's what she had to say.

"The main differences are taste and texture," Kat said regarding how fresh pineapple differs from canned. Fresh pineapple offers a crisp texture and a sharp, zingy flavor, while canned pineapple is more subdued, with a softer texture and a sweet, less tangy taste. Canned pineapple also tends to look the same from one can to the next, Kat pointed out, making it a good fit for baked goods. It's also convenient. Without the need to trim and slice a whole pineapple, the canned version is a time-saver.

Kat says that it's especially important to stick to canned pineapple for certain desserts. "Never use fresh pineapple in no-bake or gelatin desserts," she specified, "as it can stop them from setting, and affect the flavor too." In addition to causing textural issues, Kat says that fresh pineapple can taste bitter in no-bake desserts. This can cause an icky contrast with Jell-O, whipped topping, and other common no-bake dessert ingredients.