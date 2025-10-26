Don't Skip This Easy Batter Trick For Super Fluffy Pancakes

Basic buttermilk pancakes drizzled in syrup are a weekend staple, and one of those things you probably think you know how to make already — without any specific tips. In reality though, everyone knows that the first pancake usually falls flat, and you can make the same exact recipe a dozen times with different results. Burnt, undercooked, flat, gooey in the middle, or chewy cakes are common pitfalls, even when following tried and true recipes.

Chowhound caught up with certified flapjack expert, chef Emily Yuen at the New York City Wine & Food Fest at the Seaport. Yuen is a celebrated chef, a James Beard-award nominee, and a semifinalist in the 2025 JBF Best Chef NY. Her day job is head chef at Lingo in Brooklyn, which features pancakes on the brunch menu.

Whether you're at a James Beard-nominated establishment or whipping up easy pancakes from a boxed mix next Sunday, Yuen told us it's all about the egg whites when it comes to fluffiness in the creations on her menu and the stacks you make at home. "I would say any pancake recipe that you have, take the egg whites out of that and whip the egg whites into stiff peaks and then fold it back into the batter and then cook it," says the chef. Whipping "aerates the egg whites" to make a fluffy batter — which translates into fluffy cakes.