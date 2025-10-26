2 Mistakes Everyone Makes When Washing And Storing Cherries

Whether enjoyed fresh, baked into pies and tarts, or simply turned into a delicious, sweet and tart jam and spread on a piece of toast in the morning, cherries are undeniably delicious. But aside from the fact that you should never remove the stems from fresh cherries, there are two other mistakes to avoid: Pre-washing them and storing them in airtight containers.

Megan McCarthy, an edible garden chef and ambassador for the Foundation for Fresh Produce's "Have A Plant" campaign, suggested washing cherries right before you use them. "If you've picked cherries yourself, a quick rinse to remove any dust is fine — just make sure they're completely dry before refrigerating," she told Chowhound in an exclusive conversation. Meanwhile, in case you've bought plenty of cherries at the market and now you're wondering what to do with them, McCarthy advised keeping them unwashed and as dry as possible. If they're wet, just gently pat them dry with a paper towel.

When asked whether cherries should be quick-soaked in water with vinegar or a vegetable wash to remove dirt, pesticides, and waxes, she said it's a definite no-no. "Cherries should not be soaked," she pointed out, even though vinegar and baking soda do help reduce contamination. "Their thin, porous skins and small openings around the stem can absorb water, which makes them soft and prone to mold," she said. Instead, a simple rinse under cool running water is quite enough. "Skip the vinegar or [store-bought wash], which can leave a residue or subtly affect the flavor," McCarthy stated.