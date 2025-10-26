2 Mistakes Everyone Makes When Washing And Storing Cherries
Whether enjoyed fresh, baked into pies and tarts, or simply turned into a delicious, sweet and tart jam and spread on a piece of toast in the morning, cherries are undeniably delicious. But aside from the fact that you should never remove the stems from fresh cherries, there are two other mistakes to avoid: Pre-washing them and storing them in airtight containers.
Megan McCarthy, an edible garden chef and ambassador for the Foundation for Fresh Produce's "Have A Plant" campaign, suggested washing cherries right before you use them. "If you've picked cherries yourself, a quick rinse to remove any dust is fine — just make sure they're completely dry before refrigerating," she told Chowhound in an exclusive conversation. Meanwhile, in case you've bought plenty of cherries at the market and now you're wondering what to do with them, McCarthy advised keeping them unwashed and as dry as possible. If they're wet, just gently pat them dry with a paper towel.
When asked whether cherries should be quick-soaked in water with vinegar or a vegetable wash to remove dirt, pesticides, and waxes, she said it's a definite no-no. "Cherries should not be soaked," she pointed out, even though vinegar and baking soda do help reduce contamination. "Their thin, porous skins and small openings around the stem can absorb water, which makes them soft and prone to mold," she said. Instead, a simple rinse under cool running water is quite enough. "Skip the vinegar or [store-bought wash], which can leave a residue or subtly affect the flavor," McCarthy stated.
Stop storing your cherries in airtight containers
On how to deep clean your cherries the right way, Megan McCarthy highlighted that when it comes to cherries, less is actually more. "Keep it simple: rinse, drain, pat dry, and enjoy," she emphasized. Before rinsing, make sure your hands, the colander, or any other kitchen tools you plan to use for drying are clean. When storing them, McCarthy suggested it's best to avoid using sealed containers or bags. "Cherries need a little airflow," she said. "Storing them in airtight containers traps moisture, which shortens their shelf life."
She then explained that the best storage method for cherries is to line a shallow bowl or container with paper towels and add the unwashed cherries in a single layer. This is because spacing them out stops them from bruising and keeps them in better shape. Keep in mind that if you're out of paper towels, parchment paper works just as well. This might just be one of the parchment paper cooking hacks you'll use forever.
All you need to do then is simply cover them loosely with a breathable lid and refrigerate them. "This setup lets excess moisture escape while keeping the fruit cool and crisp," McCarthy concluded. When stored properly at around 30 to 31 degrees Fahrenheit, cherries can stay fresh for up to a week in the fridge.