​​Never Remove The Stems From Fresh Cherries. Here's Why

There is a saying that "life is just a bowl of cherries" which is the title of a song standard sung over the years by famous crooners like Judy Garland and Doris Day, and equates cherries with life's pleasures and enjoyment. A bowl of cherries at their peak is a true treat and will not usually last long as their bouncy and sweet flesh is hard to resist. But, how do you pick the freshest ones?

When picking cherries, you are looking for vibrant, firm, unblemished fruit with the fewest amount of nicks. Then there are the telltale stems. The stems themselves are an indicator of the fruit's freshness. Ideally, you are seeking bright green stems that have not yet turned brown. The green of the stems is a signal that the cherries have been recently picked. Leaving the stems on the cherries helps to keep them in prime condition. Once removed, they create a bit of an opening at the top of each piece of fruit that can allow air, water, or dirt to enter and thus cause the fruit to spoil more quickly.