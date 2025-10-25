Kitchen Lacking Mixing Bowls? Dollar Tree Has An Affordable Fix
Whether you're gathering supplies for a new kitchen, replacing worn-out items, or stocking up for a baking business, Dollar Tree is the place to go for budget kitchen essentials. While some kitchenware is more novelty than necessary, there's no doubt that mixing bowls are a must-have for a complete kitchen, and Dollar Tree has a few practical options that won't break the bank.
Mixing bowls are commonly used when it's time to combine ingredients, toss a salad, or marinate meat and veggies. You can even use it as a popcorn bowl on movie night. When shopping for a set of these dishes, functionality is more important than appearance. Dollar Tree's plastic mixing bowls aren't anything special to look at, but they do have a spout for easy pouring and measurement lines that are convenient for scaling ingredients directly inside. The best part is that, at $1.25 for a 6-quart bowl, you can stock up on these containers to avoid cross-contamination, designating one for snacks, one for marinating meat, another for baking, and so on.
If smaller bowls will suit your needs, consider looking at Dollar Tree's Cooking Concepts Assorted Stainless-Steel Mini Mixing Bowls. Stainless steel is generally more durable than plastic since it is resistant to heat and corrosion. These bowls come in various sizes at $1.25 a piece, but do not have the spout or measurement lines like the plastic bowls. Still, they might be your preferred option if you want options that will last longer.
What shoppers have to say about Dollar Tree's mixing bowls
Besides the standard mixing bowls, Dollar Tree also offers options with handles that are super handy. Whether you're making pancakes, waffles, cupcakes, or crepes, having a pourable batter bowl can help minimize the mess. The discount store's plastic mixing bowls with handles are each $1.25.
Dollar Tree's mixing bowls are inexpensive and functional, but how is the quality? While the reviews on Dollar Tree's website are limited for the plastic mixing bowls, the few that exist are favorable, with the only bad review being related to delivery issues. One review mentions that the bowls are dishwasher-safe but not microwave-safe, according to the stamp on the bottom. The Dollar Tree stainless steel bowls have a couple of 1-star, ratings-only reviews, but the others are favorable, stating that the construction is great and are easy to store. The best-reviewed bowls are the plastic ones with handles, which, according to one reviewer on the store's website, are dishwasher-safe on the top rack. Shoppers find them easy to clean, conveniently stackable, and the handles perfect for holding the bowl steady while mixing and pouring.
