Overflowing Kitchen Cabinets? This Dollar Tree Essential May Just Cut The Clutter In Half

Kitchen cabinets often become a go-to place for everything from tea bags to sugar packets and quickly overflow with clutter. Fortunately, Dollar Tree has a clever solution that involves a set of mini two-tier plastic drawers that are great for organizing all of the small items that you have.

While it's not a chic ladder that's solving kitchen storage woes with rustic charm, these two-tier plastic drawers from Dollar Tree come with little handles and fit nicely into your cabinets. More importantly, these drawers create extra storage layers without taking up much space. Overall, it's a simple and inexpensive hack that keeps your small kitchen items both visible and easy to find rather than getting lost in the back of the cabinet. Moreover, since the drawers are made of plastic, they are lightweight and easy to clean.

Ultimately, these drawers are perfect for storing small items like tea bags, spice packets, and even small utensils. An additional bonus to these drawers is their versatility. Simply put, you can rearrange and stack them so the drawers can fit your cabinets in any way that works best for your kitchen.