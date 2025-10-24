What Geoffrey Zakarian Thinks About The Dark Brown Buildup On Your Baking Sheets

A baking sheet is one of those essential baking tools that everyone should own, but not everyone knows how to preserve one like a pro. Experts are divided on the stubborn buildup,also known as a patina, that accumulates on used pans, but Geoffrey Zakarian has a pretty clear opinion on it. We spoke exclusively with the renowned Food Network chef during the New York City Wine & Food Fest to get his thoughts on the best way to maintain baking tray sheets, and he says chefs should rarely allow this layer to appear on their cooking tools. "A patina is usually not a good thing when you're cooking," he said, referring to this film as "grease."

While it is sometimes mistaken for rust or tarnish, this discolored buildup forms after cooking with fat or oil. The solidified mass on your tray is the result of polymerization, which is when oil heats up, the molecules group together, and eventually create a non-stick surface. Some see this darkened layer as a sign of a well-seasoned pan, and one they don't plan to replace anytime soon, but the acclaimed restaurant owner and restaurateur isn't a fan. Even though fat or oil buildup on your baking sheets is perfectly safe and normal, for Zakarian, it shows a lack of cleanliness.