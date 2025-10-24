These 1970s Popcorn Makers Once Made Snack Time Feel Futuristic. Now They're So Nostalgic

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Long before kitchens were filled with air fryers for crisping up veggies and coffee machines that foam morning lattes, there was an appliance that felt like the height of innovation — the 1970s popcorn maker. The early models were round, dome-topped machines with yellow lids. Then in 1980, box-shaped, hot-air versions of the appliance took over, promising an even lighter and healthier snack. But these didn't just make popcorn — they put on a show. The kernels would pop loudly before your eyes while you waited for them to cook. And for kids who remember their parents plugging the machine in, it felt like pure magic.

Unlike the old school way of cooking popcorn in a pan — where you have to remember to give it a shake to avoid burning — the air poppers promised perfect results every time. All you had to do was place some butter in a special compartment and wait for the machine to heat the popcorn kernels. The butter would then melt in the top tray and drizzle down onto the popcorn. Even the smell of these machines was distinctly warm, buttery, and faintly electric. These poppers once felt futuristic, but today they are fully nostalgic, often finding second lives on Etsy and eBay.