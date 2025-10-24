The Reason Chef Aarón Sánchez Will Never Put An Avocado In The Oven

Restaurant owner and chef Aarón Sánchez is somewhat of an expert when it comes to preparing Latin American food. And while he whips up specialty dishes on the regular using ingredients in new and exciting ways, there's one avocado preparation Sánchez avoids.

In a recent interview with Taste of Home, Sánchez reveals that under no circumstances does he heat or cook avocados in a conventional oven. Believe it or not, to make delicious, mouthwatering recipes with the tastiest avocados on the market, Sánchez believes mindful preparation is key.

More specifically, Sánchez tells Taste of Home, "The magic of avocado is that it should be eaten fresh." He's got a point. If you're preparing dishes like oven-baked tacos or veggie-loaded pasta, fresh and vibrant avocado flesh can bring a refreshingly creamy twist. And who wouldn't devour Sánchez's one-of-a-kind guacamole recipe made with chopped serrano peppers and crispy little dried chapulines (aka Mexican grasshoppers) with perfectly ripe avocados involved?

While you may be used to seeing recipes that include ripening or cooking avocados in a hot and steamy oven, the resulting texture of these fruits is anything but enjoyable. The texture of baked avocado is not only extra-soft, as you'd expect, but it's also slimy and unappealing. Luckily, Sánchez's no-oven rule still leaves you with plenty of creative and delicious ways to prepare your next batch of avocados.