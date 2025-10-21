The 21 Best New Cookbooks Of 2025 (So Far)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

How many cookbooks do you have on your shelf? Whether the answer is one or 100, it probably never feels like enough. After all, there is a whole world of, nay, an infinity of culinary tomes to explore. From the best texts on baking to valuable vintage cookbooks to the ever-enduring culinary classics, it can be hard to know where to start, or keep up with the latest selections worth the word. As it happens, 2025 has been quite the year for culinary guides — and it isn't even over yet. So, we've assembled a list of the absolute best cookbooks to be published this year thus far.

Let this list serve as a guide to some of the richest texts to be found within this diverse and ever-growing genre. For, while all of these selections are alike in their instructional format, each offers a completely new, unique perspective on food, entertaining, and culture. From the books on this list, you'll learn the science behind flavors, the many uses for sesame seeds, the secrets for preparing classic dishes of cuisines from all around the world, and so, so much more.