The Legendary '90s McDonald's Meal We'd Love To Try Today

Back in the 1990s, Michael Jordan was the star of stars. In terms of fame, he was like all four Beatles rolled into one man, and could dunk from the free-throw line and nail mid-range jumpers. Not to mention, he was also quite the spokesman and Chicago steakhouse restaurateur. Naturally, McDonald's and Jordan — two of the biggest pop culture entities of the '90s — teamed up in 1991 for a special, Jordan-approved burger: the McJordan. The quarter-pound burger, which featured a circular cut of bacon that fit perfectly under the burger bun, swapped ketchup for a limited and since-discontinued tangy barbecue sauce.

The burger's origins reportedly came from the Jordan family, who had to pinch pennies to make ends meet while their kids traveled to play sports. James Jordan, Michael's father, explained as much to the Greensboro News & Record in 1991. "Many times we were on such a bent budget we would eat hot dogs and hamburgers, and that would get tiresome after a while, so we would just dress it up a bit," he said. That meant adding spices and sauces to their burgers, and thus, the McJordan was born. "It's very unique, like Michael," James Jordan said. However, beyond the proprietary barbecue sauce (which you can buy from collectors for $6,000) and that basketball-shaped piece of bacon, it was pretty much just a Quarter Pounder. To some, that might be disappointing, but it also means you can easily recreate this iconic meal at home or at McDonald's with relative ease.