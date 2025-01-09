The Story Behind The Chicago Steakhouse Chain Owned By A Sports Legend

Few names carry as much weight as Michael Jordan. He's one of, if not the best basketball player of all time, bringing six NBA championships to Chicago. He was, and is, a legend. But his success hasn't been restricted to the game. Off the court there's almost no business venture Jordan hasn't at least attempted. From his iconic Air Jordans, to co-owning a NASCAR team, and even launching his own Cincoro tequila brand, Jordan is clearly more than a talented basketball player — he's a creative, billionaire business mogul. That's why it's no surprise he eventually took his talents to the restaurant world; specifically, a steakhouse named after the icon himself. Despite what might seem like another run-of-the-mill celebrity cash grab, Michael Jordan's Steak House has actually been lauded for its elevated dining experience.

Michael Jordan's Steak House wasn't Jordan's first foray into the restaurant business. In 1993, the simply named Michael Jordan's Restaurant opened its doors in Chicago to less-than-impressed restaurant goers. Some reviews called it a glorified tourist trap and noted that even if the cuisine was serviceable, people couldn't get past the gimmick of it all (There was an actual gift shop in the restaurant). It would stay open until 1999, but this quasi-failure of an endeavor was what catapulted Jordan into opening a new restaurant that focused on the quality of the cuisine and dining experience, as opposed to servicing his fandom.