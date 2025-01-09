The Story Behind The Chicago Steakhouse Chain Owned By A Sports Legend
Few names carry as much weight as Michael Jordan. He's one of, if not the best basketball player of all time, bringing six NBA championships to Chicago. He was, and is, a legend. But his success hasn't been restricted to the game. Off the court there's almost no business venture Jordan hasn't at least attempted. From his iconic Air Jordans, to co-owning a NASCAR team, and even launching his own Cincoro tequila brand, Jordan is clearly more than a talented basketball player — he's a creative, billionaire business mogul. That's why it's no surprise he eventually took his talents to the restaurant world; specifically, a steakhouse named after the icon himself. Despite what might seem like another run-of-the-mill celebrity cash grab, Michael Jordan's Steak House has actually been lauded for its elevated dining experience.
Michael Jordan's Steak House wasn't Jordan's first foray into the restaurant business. In 1993, the simply named Michael Jordan's Restaurant opened its doors in Chicago to less-than-impressed restaurant goers. Some reviews called it a glorified tourist trap and noted that even if the cuisine was serviceable, people couldn't get past the gimmick of it all (There was an actual gift shop in the restaurant). It would stay open until 1999, but this quasi-failure of an endeavor was what catapulted Jordan into opening a new restaurant that focused on the quality of the cuisine and dining experience, as opposed to servicing his fandom.
Michael Jordan's Steak House debuted in New York
Despite his strong connection to Chicago, the first Michael Jordan's Steak House opened its doors in 1998 inside of New York City's newly refurbished Grand Central Terminal. Partnering with the Glazier Group and executive chef David Walzog, this new restaurant was everything his first venture wasn't. Together with Jordan, the restaurant group and Walzog refined the classic steakhouse menu and paired it with a stunning dining space that even impressed famed New York Times food critic, Ruth Reichl, who wrote, "The menu tells the rest of the story: it is a straightforward document offering serious food that is a far cry from what you find at the All-Star Cafe or Mickey Mantle's. The partners have found a way to capitalize on Mr. Jordan's fame without jeopardizing his dignity." The location closed in 2018, but its legacy lives on.
In line with Jordan's vision, this isn't the kind of establishment to dish up a soggy onion ring, serve a subpar cut of meat, or feature any other steakhouse red flags. The menu boasts rich steakhouse fare with top grade beef, including prime and dry-aged New York strip, filet mignon, ribeye, and a massive tomahawk. There's also a raw bar and a long list of luxe appetizers, including smoked beef tartare and wagyu meatballs.
Where to experience Michael Jordan's Steak House
Although the flagship location in New York has closed, you can still dine at Michael Jordan's Steak House in Chicago, Connecticut, Washington, and South Korea. Despite many celebrity-themed restaurants seemingly falling by the wayside, Michael Jordan's Steak House has managed to remain a special place, especially in the city of Chicago. According to Thrillist, the posh location in the InterContinental Hotel still feels stylish and sophisticated.
As for the fans who would still take any form of a Jordan-themed food extravaganza, there is actually a special, extra-large booth at the Chicago location reserved for the man himself: Table 23. Jury's out on how often Michael Jordan actually dines at his own restaurant, but if he does come in and you happen to be sitting there, you'll be asked to move. Silver lining, though: If that's the case, Mr. Jordan will take care of your meal — a class act from a classy restaurant owner.