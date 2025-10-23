This Bygone Dip From The '70s Costs Pennies To Make

The 1970s was a tumultuous decade. While the aesthetic and traditions of 1970 closely resembled the conventions of the 1950s and '60s, by 1979 everything was different: Music and fashion were more lively with a hard, bright edge of rebellion, while societal changes meant busier daily lives, opening the door for things like microwaves and convenience foods to flood the market. Economic flux in the United States also pushed people to pinch their pennies — but that certainly didn't stop them from having a good time.

Rather than swearing off entertaining altogether, gatherings became a little more casual, featuring an abundance of vintage appetizers that deserve a modern comeback. Friends gathered around fondue pots or trays of cocktail wieners, while things like cheese balls and dips provided delicious and inexpensive ways to make crackers and crudité feel fancy. Clam dip, in particular, added an air of elegance to a party, as the inclusion of seafood was (and still often is) associated with high-class entertaining and wealth.

However, the open secret about clam dip is that the combination of canned clams, cream cheese, sour cream, and umami Worcestershire sauce costs just under $5 to make a full batch, which comes to right around $0.80 per serving. In 1975, the whole batch would have cost less than a dollar, meaning each serving only cost just about $0.13. Today's cost is a bit higher, but still offers an old school way to treat your guests to a pretty delicious treat without breaking the bank.