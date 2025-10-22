For Stuffed Clams That Taste Outstanding, Make Sure To Start With The Right Shells

If you're unfamiliar with the many seafood delights particular to New England cuisine, it's time to start stuffing some clams, pronto. Also known as "stuffies," these tasty little mollusks are made by mixing minced clam meat with breadcrumbs, onion, garlic and other mix-ins and baking it in the clam half-shells. They're a staple dish in New England, especially Rhode Island, where many natives have grown up catching and eating clams their whole life. Whether or not you enjoy the particular taste and texture of clams on their own, almost everyone can get behind them in breaded and baked form.

Because they're served on the half-shell, working with the right type of clams is essential. For instance, the difference between soft-shell and hard-shell clams becomes particularly important when shells are essential to the dish. For more insight into preparing stuffed clams, Chowhound spoke with Russel Kook, executive chef of The Bellevue in Chicago. According to Kook, "butter clams, quahogs, and topneck clams are easy to work with and can handle stuffing, while still having a nice flavor." Size is also important to consider when cooking with clams, he notes, adding that 2.5 to 3 inches is best. "You need the clam to be big enough to add toppings to, but also not too big. Smaller clams tend to have a sweeter taste and nicer texture," he exclusively told us.