Flat Vs Round Skewers: Which Are Better For Grilling?

An open outdoor space is enough of an excuse for Americans to host a BBQ party, no matter the occasion. Skewers are a popular choice for a flexible, ingredient-packed bite that allows you to put all your favorites on one stick. But before you learn how to grill like a master, let's address the elephant in the room — which is really better for grilling: flat or round skewers? Chowhound spoke with Robbie Shoults – celebrity chef and third-generation owner of Bear Creek Smokehouse, Marshall Mercantile, and High Horse 1898 — to figure out the answer. According to Shoults, flat is better. "How many times have you tried to grill kababs on round skewers, and when the time comes to turn them, all the meat and everything else [spins] around on the round skewer? It can be a nightmare," he exclusively told us. "With flat metal skewers, this won't happen, and there's no need for pre-soaking because they won't catch on fire."

Flat skewers are especially useful if you're grilling meats, as this allows the heat to fully penetrate the center, resulting in thoroughly cooked pieces. That said, what do you do when you only have round skewers on hand? Fortunately, you don't have to postpone the cookout; you can easily work your way around it.