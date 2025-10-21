Flat Vs Round Skewers: Which Are Better For Grilling?
An open outdoor space is enough of an excuse for Americans to host a BBQ party, no matter the occasion. Skewers are a popular choice for a flexible, ingredient-packed bite that allows you to put all your favorites on one stick. But before you learn how to grill like a master, let's address the elephant in the room — which is really better for grilling: flat or round skewers? Chowhound spoke with Robbie Shoults – celebrity chef and third-generation owner of Bear Creek Smokehouse, Marshall Mercantile, and High Horse 1898 — to figure out the answer. According to Shoults, flat is better. "How many times have you tried to grill kababs on round skewers, and when the time comes to turn them, all the meat and everything else [spins] around on the round skewer? It can be a nightmare," he exclusively told us. "With flat metal skewers, this won't happen, and there's no need for pre-soaking because they won't catch on fire."
Flat skewers are especially useful if you're grilling meats, as this allows the heat to fully penetrate the center, resulting in thoroughly cooked pieces. That said, what do you do when you only have round skewers on hand? Fortunately, you don't have to postpone the cookout; you can easily work your way around it.
Working with round skewers
While flat skewers generally work like a charm, round ones can also come in handy for something like marshmallows if you're trying to create food that always tastes better on the grill, like s'mores. "They stay cool to the touch and avoid the danger of burning little ones," Robbie Shoults told us. In other scenarios, like grilling meats, you can even make do with round skewers by using a little trick. "Instead of putting a single skewer right through the center of all your ingredients, try putting the skewer through them off-center, and then add another skewer off-center in the other direction," Shoults said. Not only will this make flipping more painless, but perforating with two round skewers also ensures that your meats and veggies will stay still.
Choosing between metal or wood skewers is another story, though; the former is what you should opt for if you want something that lasts longer. Since metal is a good conductor of heat, it also helps the food cook evenly. Wood skewers have their own strengths, especially if a single-use tool sounds better for your workflow. Beyond the material, the length of the skewers should also come into play. 10 to 14 inches is the sweet spot, as something longer could be hard to work with.