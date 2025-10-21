What Company Owns VMC Drinks?

A lot of us may have dismissed canned cocktails over one bad experience. Most of them might taste like sugar water with a marketing budget, but every once in a while, something punches above its weight. VMC is that rare contender. It is not your average canned cocktail. It is what happens when a world champion decides to take his right hook from the boxing ring straight into your cooler. VMC drinks is owned by the company Spirit of Gallo, created through a partnership with Mexican boxing legend Saúl "Canelo" Álvarez and the spirits innovator Casa Lumbre. Both decided tequila deserved a better summer outfit — something that could go from a beach party to a tailgate without breaking a sweat.

VMC stands for "Viva Mexico Cabrones," which is about as subtle as Álvarez's left jab. The lineup is a salute to Mexican flavors, packed into glossy cans that promise both punch and polish. Think lime, grapefruit, and mango flavors built on real blanco tequila. This is not another malt-based "tequila-flavored" drink pretending to be fancy.

Gallo's influence brings serious distribution power and polish to what started as Álvarez's passion project. Casa Lumbre, the force behind other bold spirits like Montelobos Mezcal, ensures the liquid inside actually delivers. They made something that feels rebellious but tastes sophisticated enough to sip on ice. VMC is the kind of drink that wears sunglasses indoors, but you forgive it because it is that good.