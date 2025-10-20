Turn Chicken Pot Pie Into A Creamy Soup For The Ultimate 4-Ingredient Comfort Meal

In theory, chicken pot pie is a flavorful, belly-warming meal that always sounds good when you're mulling over potential dinner options. However, putting in the necessary time and effort to make such a dish doesn't appeal to everyone. Luckily though, if you love the idea of sitting down to a plate of cooked chicken and colorful vegetables enveloped in a rich and creamy broth and layers of buttery pastry, take a much-needed shortcut and make chicken pot pie soup.

While you can certainly make a quick and easy chicken pot pie filling with three canned ingredients like chicken, cream of chicken soup, and mixed veggies, you can also build an entire one-pot meal with the same convenient ingredients. Sure enough, transforming traditional chicken pot pie into a hearty, all-encompassing soup takes only a few minor adjustments.

As a matter of fact, to make this simplified dish, you only need four ingredients: cooked chicken, frozen mixed vegetables, a few cans of cream of chicken or potato soup, and an additional liquid like broth, milk, or water. First, combine and heat the chicken, vegetables, and cans of soup over your stove. Then, in order to give this ultra-thick mixture a soupier consistency, simply whisk or stir in a decent amount of broth or milk before serving. Fortunately, chicken pot pie soup is an easy meal to upgrade with extra ingredients. Not to mention, there are many creative ways to give this alternative recipe a more signature, homemade taste.