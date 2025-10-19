The Best Pizza Dough Flour Isn't Bread Or All Purpose

Because 00 flour is so delicate, you'll need to make a couple of adjustments to your usual pizza making technique when you're using it, if you want to get the absolute best results. The first thing to consider is how much water you're using. A huge proportion of any dough is the water, usually referred to as the hydration percentage — and as such, water is a bigger part of your pizza than you might think. "Yes, you usually need to adjust," Agostino Cangiano told us. "Because 00 flour absorbs water differently, the hydration often needs to be slightly lower than with bread flour." It's crucial that you're gentle with 00 dough, since the flour itself is so finely milled. "The dough is more delicate, so mixing and kneading should be gentler to avoid overworking it," he explained. "And since it's made for high heat baking, it performs best in a very hot oven; at lower temperatures, the crust can come out pale or soft." For the best results, use a proper wood-fired pizza oven — and if you don't have access to one (which, let's be honest, is most of us), crank your oven up as high as it will go and use a pizza stone — properly preheated of course.

If you find yourself unable to get your hands on any 00 flour, don't worry — there are plenty of excellent alternatives you can use, and still end up with a fantastic Neapolitan style pizza. "If you can't find 00 flour, bread flour is the best alternative because of its higher protein content, which gives structure and chew," Cangiano said. "All-purpose flour also works and makes the dough a bit softer and less chewy," for a truly satisfying bite. If you're using stronger flour, like bread flour, think about how you can alter the ratios of your recipe to compensate. "If you use bread flour, you may want to increase hydration slightly since it absorbs more water, and give the dough a longer rest so it relaxes and stretches more easily," he said.