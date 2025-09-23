The Rich Origins Of How Neapolitan Ice Cream Got Its Name

Neapolitan ice cream — that tri-color treat made of the three very popular flavors of vanilla, strawberry, and chocolate — is a dream for those who can't make up their mind. This dessert's history, much like a melted ice cream cone, is a bit messy. Historical evidence points to China as the country that invented ice cream (at least in its earliest form) around 200 B.C., but the Neapolitan flavor is a much newer invention that has gone through many changes.

As you may be able to guess by the name, Neapolitan ice cream has a connection with the people of Naples, Italy. Neapolitan immigrants in the United States were known for the high quality of their ice cream, and they helped popularize the treat by selling it on the street. Some of the many other names for Neapolitan ice cream included hokey pokey, pocchi occhi, and harlequin, among others.

Neapolitan ice cream also has a few likely precursors, including German Fürst Pückler and Italian spumoni. Even its name has changed meanings. In the U.S., the term "Neapolitan" once described ice cream made with eggs and cream, rather than the combination of flavors. It was also one of two main types, the other being Philadelphia-style ice cream, which didn't include eggs. As far back as 1867, "Neapolitan" was beginning to be used in the U.S. to describe ice cream with multiple layers. At the time, Neapolitan ice cream featured different flavor combinations, ranging from lemon to coffee to almond.