The Downside To The Chop-And-Drop Gardening Trend
Mulching is a crucial aspect of gardening. Unfortunately, some gardeners skip this easy gardening tip because it seems like just another step. One type of mulching is the "chop and drop" method, which involves chopping parts of a plant from its base and laying the pieces down to decompose in the garden soil. While the chop-and-drop method has some significant benefits (and is just so dang easy), there are also some serious downsides to cutting down your plants and using them as mulch — primarily, fungi and bacteria.
To better understand the pros and cons of the chop-and-drop method, Chowhound spoke with Kevin M. Folta, Ph.D., a professor of horticultural sciences at the University of Florida. He explains, "Bacteria and fungi break down plant material, returning nutrients to the soil, but at the same time, an environment is created [that] increases spore concentrations and the possibility of culturing plant pathogenic organisms."
Despite these risks, the chop-and-drop method is still popular among gardeners. Mulching your soil protects your plants' roots, regulates soil temperature, reduces evaporation, and suppresses weed growth. With the chop-and-drop method, you're gaining the benefit of organic materials returning nutrients to the soil. "Typically, decomposition is a positive influence because the nutrients liberated are the same that were taken up into the plant. Essentially, it is returning what the plant took up back to where it came from," Dr. Folta told us exclusively. However, with decomposition comes the breakdown of organic material, and therein lies the potential for disease.
Mitigating the risks of chop-and-drop mulching
"In theory, the benefits of chop-and-drop gardening are simply to return nutrients to the soil. At the same time, conventional wisdom always advised removing plant debris from the garden because it serves as a source of fungal and bacterial spores that could lead to plant disease," says Dr. Kevin M. Folta. To potentially mitigate these risks, he advises composting the plant debris or perhaps mulching over it. Essentially, this means that old plants, prunings, deadheads, and other debris can still be chopped and subsequently dropped, but then covered with straw or wood chip mulch to help keep fungus spores at bay.
Generally, the chop-and-drop method is safe to add to your mulch, but keep in mind the potential for disease. Dr. Folta recommends avoiding some kinds of sunflowers and walnut debris, which can contain compounds that inhibit plant growth. It's also important to avoid using too much mulch, which can smother your plants. It's a lot to think about, but gardens can be centers for experimentation, and every season brings different challenges. If you haven't tried the chop-and-drop method, it might be worth considering for your garden. Just remember to clean your vegetable garden plants by removing diseased matter.