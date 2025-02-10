Ben And Casey Affleck Roast Starbucks And McDonald's In Dunkin's Super Bowl Movie
Super Bowl LIX started off with a bang. Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Philadelphia's star running back Saquon Barkley took the field, but commercials are the main attraction for many viewers, and Dunkin' knows who its audience is rooting for. The national coffee chain kicked off its Super Bowl festivities with a teaser for a seven-minute mini-movie that you have to see. Actors, brothers, and Bostonians Ben and Casey Affleck brought Beantown attitudes to a retro-style hiphop challenge against other coffee chain contenders.
Set against the backdrop of a fictional Java Jam: Battle of the Coffee Brands Bands, Ben and a reluctant Casey take their crew to diss and outperform competitors, including Starbucks, McDonald's, and other "expensive weirdo coffee" brands (as Ben puts it). The star-studded ad features appearances by celebrities like director Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes (longtime collaborators of Ben Affleck) and ex-Patriots coach Bill Belichick, but it certainly doesn't end there.
Things start off rocky at the meet-and-greet, when a fan realizes that original DunKings members Matt Damon and Tom Brady aren't present. How can it be the real DunKings? Ben assures us everything is fine and that those two don't have the heart of a champion. This is the DunKings sequel, not the Scrub DunKings. A fourth, surprise DunKing will be joining the group: notorious method actor and fellow Bostonian Jeremy Strong, who is diving deep into method acting (and a vat of coffee beans) to prepare for the challenge. That leads to a hilarious back-and-forth between the brothers and an Apocalypse Now-style rise from the coffee muck by Strong. "Acting 101," he insists.
How to win a coffee battle
The disses start flying hard and heavy as a gourmet coffee team shows up, a team so pretentious it doesn't even like its own coffee. "Are those man buns baked fresh daily?" Casey Affleck quips. Next up comes a Mickey-D's stand-in. Though McDonald's famous McCafe is courtesy of Gaviña Gourmet Coffee, a group of knock-off McDonald's characters reps the concoction. It takes a while to take these tougher competitors down, but the combo of coffee and a burger finally takes its lumps. Last up, the Barista Bros, a Starbucks clone, makes its formal corporate appearance. It doesn't take long for Ben Affleck to ask, "How much to wait a half hour to get my name spelled wrong on the cup?" (Extra-ironic since handwritten names just came back for Starbucks).
Strong, in full Revolutionary War getup as Paul Revere, finally makes his appearance, dissing the competitors old-school with insults like "jackanapes" and "scoundrels," proclaiming their coffees "taste of scuttlebutt." He calls for "one creamer if by land, two sugars if by sea." The contrast of costumes becomes problematic for the method actor, as he's forced to imagine green-jacketed Barista Bros as British redcoats. "Forsooth, America runneth on Dunkin'" he finally declares and wins the day.
"Listen, Dunkin' for alla youse," the very Bostonian voiceover declares. It's a close decision as to who actually wins this year's Super Bowl. But if you need to know which Dunkin' Donuts iced coffees are the best? We've got you covered.