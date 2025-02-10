Ben And Casey Affleck Roast Starbucks And McDonald's In Dunkin's Super Bowl Movie

Super Bowl LIX started off with a bang. Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Philadelphia's star running back Saquon Barkley took the field, but commercials are the main attraction for many viewers, and Dunkin' knows who its audience is rooting for. The national coffee chain kicked off its Super Bowl festivities with a teaser for a seven-minute mini-movie that you have to see. Actors, brothers, and Bostonians Ben and Casey Affleck brought Beantown attitudes to a retro-style hiphop challenge against other coffee chain contenders.

Set against the backdrop of a fictional Java Jam: Battle of the Coffee Brands Bands, Ben and a reluctant Casey take their crew to diss and outperform competitors, including Starbucks, McDonald's, and other "expensive weirdo coffee" brands (as Ben puts it). The star-studded ad features appearances by celebrities like director Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes (longtime collaborators of Ben Affleck) and ex-Patriots coach Bill Belichick, but it certainly doesn't end there.

Things start off rocky at the meet-and-greet, when a fan realizes that original DunKings members Matt Damon and Tom Brady aren't present. How can it be the real DunKings? Ben assures us everything is fine and that those two don't have the heart of a champion. This is the DunKings sequel, not the Scrub DunKings. A fourth, surprise DunKing will be joining the group: notorious method actor and fellow Bostonian Jeremy Strong, who is diving deep into method acting (and a vat of coffee beans) to prepare for the challenge. That leads to a hilarious back-and-forth between the brothers and an Apocalypse Now-style rise from the coffee muck by Strong. "Acting 101," he insists.