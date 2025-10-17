This Is How Thick Your Onion Slices Should Be For The Perfect French Onion Soup

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

For a hearty soup to take you through the cold months, nothing beats a French onion soup. It's an amazing balance of salty and umami, with a little bit of bitter and sweet. If you haven't made it before, the perfect onion variety is probably yellow for your French onion soup — it's starchier and cooks down beautifully. And you might want to try Comté cheese in your French onion soup because it browns perfectly, and will offer some extra funky flavor.

But when you're cooking French onion soup, how should you cut the onions? There might be some mistakes keeping you from perfect French onion soup. If you cut them vertically, where you're cutting toward the root end, rather than horizontally, you will break fewer vegetal cells and have less of a physical (crying) reaction. And you want to cut about ¼ inch pieces. We call this pole to pole — from the top of the onion to the bottom (green to root). You'll need to remove the root section, of course, and peel a layer off the exterior, but then you're ready to go with your onions.