How Long To Boil Potatoes For Fluffy, Creamy Or Firm Results

When you're boiling potatoes, it can be tough to figure out how to get the timing just right. For example, if you're boiling potatoes with the goal of making mashed potatoes to accompany Thanksgiving dinner, your boiling time will be far different than if you're boiling potatoes to chop up and include in your famous potato salad. Firm potatoes typically require less time — around 12 minutes — of boiling, while creamy potatoes and fluffy potatoes require more time in the pot (about 15 minutes and 20 minutes, respectively).

We reached out to the experts to get tips on how exactly to boil potatoes for fluffy, creamy, or firm results. Emmy award-winning personal chef and author Richard Ingraham, cookbook author and recipe developer Brian Theis, and James Beard Nominee chef and founder, author, and Denver culinary pioneer at Bonanno Concepts Frank Bonanno, all spoke exclusively with Chowhound to share their top tips on how to boil perfectly textured potatoes for a variety of spud-filled dishes.

"Boiling time makes a huge difference in the texture of potatoes, because heat breaks down starches and pectins in different ways," says Ingraham. Bananno agrees, stating, "Time is everything with potatoes." Here, we'll dig into exactly what you need to know about boiling spuds for fluffy, creamy, or firm results.