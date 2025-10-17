The Costco Kirkland Signature Coffee That's A Near-Perfect Starbucks Copycat

Costco has a reputation for offering copycat brands that taste as good or better than the original. These products are called dupes, and Costco sells a number of dupes that are similar to name-brand items you can buy at popular fast food places. This list of products includes copycats of Starbucks coffee. There are other sellers that offer coffee drinks that are alternatives to Starbucks, including products sold at Dollar Tree, but might not live up to Starbucks-level quality. Selling a coffee that's considered as good as Starbucks might be a tall order, but Costco has achieved it in a coffee that tastes nearly identical to Pike Place Medium Roast.

The coffee in question? Kirkland Signature House Blend Whole Bean Coffee, Medium Roast. To create tasting notes similar to Pike Place coffee, Costco needed to sell a dupe with nut and chocolate notes in a roast that's neither too light nor too dark. Kirkland Signature House Blend achieves this, with one reviewer of the coffee on Reddit pleased that the coffee beans smelled, tasted, and performed like a true medium roast rather than a medium-dark.