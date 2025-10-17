The Costco Kirkland Signature Coffee That's A Near-Perfect Starbucks Copycat
Costco has a reputation for offering copycat brands that taste as good or better than the original. These products are called dupes, and Costco sells a number of dupes that are similar to name-brand items you can buy at popular fast food places. This list of products includes copycats of Starbucks coffee. There are other sellers that offer coffee drinks that are alternatives to Starbucks, including products sold at Dollar Tree, but might not live up to Starbucks-level quality. Selling a coffee that's considered as good as Starbucks might be a tall order, but Costco has achieved it in a coffee that tastes nearly identical to Pike Place Medium Roast.
The coffee in question? Kirkland Signature House Blend Whole Bean Coffee, Medium Roast. To create tasting notes similar to Pike Place coffee, Costco needed to sell a dupe with nut and chocolate notes in a roast that's neither too light nor too dark. Kirkland Signature House Blend achieves this, with one reviewer of the coffee on Reddit pleased that the coffee beans smelled, tasted, and performed like a true medium roast rather than a medium-dark.
How Costco is able to sell a Starbucks-like coffee
The story behind Costco coffee can be complex. Costco often works with other manufacturers that produce the coffees that it sells under its Kirkland Signature label. People who notice subtleties of branding recently noted that the Starbucks label previously seen on the packaging in Kirkland Signature House Blend coffee (indicating that some varieties of Kirkland coffee may have been produced by Starbucks) is no longer present.
This shift suggests that another manufacturer is now producing Kirkland Signature House Blend – just which company or companies that is, however, is not known. Costco works with numerous coffee brands to offer top-notch coffees, including Keurig Green Mountain, Rogers Family Company, and some smaller roasters. Perhaps what matters most is that the coffee the warehouse retailer sells under its Kirkland label is considered quite flavorful, and in the case of the House Blend listed, is offered at a much more reasonable price than brand-name coffee, at only $7.76 per pound. So, if you're a Costco member in the market for a good, budget-friendly medium roast, you know where to look next.