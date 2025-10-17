The Air Fryer Egg-Cooking Method You Should Avoid Unless You Want To Clean Up A Gooey Mess
Air fryers are great at getting chicken crispy and roasting vegetables quickly, and they work so well because they're essentially convection ovens — the hot air is constantly moving, so the food cooks faster. We've reviewed 13 of the best air fryers money can buy, and there's a new Ninja Crispi Pro that might just change the game. But before you try cooking eggs in one of them, there are some air fryer hacks you'll wish you knew sooner.
Chowhound reached out to Rachel Buck, the senior demo chef at Ninja, for some expert advice. She says that you shouldn't cook eggs with their shells in your air fryer because it can cause a gooey mess inside the basket. "This is definitely because whole eggs can build pressure inside while they are cooking," she explains. "Without a way to release the steam inside, they can explode." Instead, you should remove them from the shell first. "A better method would be to use the silicone ramekins and make egg cups," says Buck.
How to cook eggs in an air fryer with some expert advice
To cook eggs in your air fryer, Rachel Buck recommends whisking the raw eggs and adding some other ingredients. "I like to add chopped veggies and meats like bacon or sausage to make a protein-filled egg cup," she says. All you have to do is spray a ramekin or small dish with cooking spray, then pour in the ingredients. You'll need to set the heat to around 350 degrees Fahrenheit. You can layer with ham, peppers — whatever else you'd like. Cook for around two minutes, then add a layer of cheese. Give the mixture a stir halfway through if it looks like it needs it, and the eggs will come out perfectly done.
As for other methods, Buck says, "I would say to avoid hard-boiled or poached in an air fryer. Scrambled in a silicone ramekin is the way to go!" With the secrets for making the best scrambled eggs in the air fryer, you can complete the meal with some fresh or dried herbs , or put some fresh avocado on the side. These eggs are really delicious, however you'd like to have them. Just be sure to whisk them well before cooking, and definitely use a silicone dish to keep your fryer clean for next time.