The Air Fryer Egg-Cooking Method You Should Avoid Unless You Want To Clean Up A Gooey Mess

To cook eggs in your air fryer, Rachel Buck recommends whisking the raw eggs and adding some other ingredients. "I like to add chopped veggies and meats like bacon or sausage to make a protein-filled egg cup," she says. All you have to do is spray a ramekin or small dish with cooking spray, then pour in the ingredients. You'll need to set the heat to around 350 degrees Fahrenheit. You can layer with ham, peppers — whatever else you'd like. Cook for around two minutes, then add a layer of cheese. Give the mixture a stir halfway through if it looks like it needs it, and the eggs will come out perfectly done.

As for other methods, Buck says, "I would say to avoid hard-boiled or poached in an air fryer. Scrambled in a silicone ramekin is the way to go!" With the secrets for making the best scrambled eggs in the air fryer, you can complete the meal with some fresh or dried herbs , or put some fresh avocado on the side. These eggs are really delicious, however you'd like to have them. Just be sure to whisk them well before cooking, and definitely use a silicone dish to keep your fryer clean for next time.