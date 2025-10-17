Grow Your Own Onions With A Budget-Friendly Dollar Tree Bucket Hack

Meeting your onions' needs may be a little tricky at first, as many of their growing requirements sound like oxymorons. They need good drainage and full sun, but consistently moist soil — which can be difficult to maintain, as the sun will dry the soil while excess water drains through it. However, choosing an enriched, sandy soil mix and planting in the Dollar Tree bins may make it easier to maintain the right conditions, as the nonporous plastic will hold in plenty of moisture, while runoff will easily slip through the soil and out the drainage holes drilled into the bottom of the bins. Just be sure to empty the spill tray frequently, as leaving your containers in free-standing water could cause mold and root rot.

Onions are also fantastic companion plants to grow in your garden, as their signature astringence can prevent a long list of insects and rodents from raiding your garden. Plant them with other root veggies (like carrots and beets), brassicas (like broccoli or cauliflower), and delicate produce (like strawberries, spinach, and tomatoes). Growing them alongside herbs like chamomile and dill protects the herbs and can improve the flavor and quality of your onion harvest, helping to ensure your homemade pickled red onions have a beautifully vibrant color. However, despite how good they taste together, onions and garlic don't get along in the garden bed, nor do onions and legumes like pinto or black beans.