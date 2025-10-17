Grow Your Own Onions With A Budget-Friendly Dollar Tree Bucket Hack
Commonly found in hearty dishes like chili, stew, casseroles, and the perfect French onion soup, onions can help stretch meals to feed a crowd, something that's becoming increasingly important, given the continuing rise in grocery prices. That's why many people are turning to DIY: to keep grocery costs low by starting a veggie garden. And the sturdy and, importantly, inexpensive Dollar Tree plastic tubs can save you even more money.
At just $1.50 each, these tubs are about a foot in diameter at the top, making them the perfect size to grow a small crop of onions in a container garden in your backyard, on a small patio, or even in a well-lit sunroom. Though these containers come in four trendy colors, you may want to stick with blue or black, as onions prefer warm soil and these colors absorb sunlight more efficiently. You'll also need to drill some drainage holes in the bottom of your bins and place them on round plastic trays or in Dollar Tree's inflatable mini kids' pools, which are only $3 each.
Room to grow: Tips and tricks for harvesting beautiful onions
Meeting your onions' needs may be a little tricky at first, as many of their growing requirements sound like oxymorons. They need good drainage and full sun, but consistently moist soil — which can be difficult to maintain, as the sun will dry the soil while excess water drains through it. However, choosing an enriched, sandy soil mix and planting in the Dollar Tree bins may make it easier to maintain the right conditions, as the nonporous plastic will hold in plenty of moisture, while runoff will easily slip through the soil and out the drainage holes drilled into the bottom of the bins. Just be sure to empty the spill tray frequently, as leaving your containers in free-standing water could cause mold and root rot.
Onions are also fantastic companion plants to grow in your garden, as their signature astringence can prevent a long list of insects and rodents from raiding your garden. Plant them with other root veggies (like carrots and beets), brassicas (like broccoli or cauliflower), and delicate produce (like strawberries, spinach, and tomatoes). Growing them alongside herbs like chamomile and dill protects the herbs and can improve the flavor and quality of your onion harvest, helping to ensure your homemade pickled red onions have a beautifully vibrant color. However, despite how good they taste together, onions and garlic don't get along in the garden bed, nor do onions and legumes like pinto or black beans.