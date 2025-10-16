Colorado's Oldest Steakhouse Is Serving Up Sirloins With A Side Of History

When it comes to restaurants, few spots are more iconic than old, legendary steakhouses. Whether it's historic spots like The Old Homestead Steakhouse in New York City — the oldest in the U.S. — or Midwestern favorites like St. Elmo's in Indianapolis, there's something about these restaurants that have a special place in the hearts of diners.

Out West, one such special steakhouse is Buckhorn Exchange in Denver, Colorado. Established in 1893, this historic restaurant was founded by Henry H. "Shorty Scout" Zietz — a colorful Old West figure who was a member of a traveling group of scouts. For more than 130 years, the steakhouse has hosted all sorts of famous individuals, including four presidents and famous actors like Bob Hope, Jimmy Cagney, and Charleton Heston.

When Zietz passed away in 1949, Buckhorn Exchange passed on to his son, Henry Jr. The younger Zietz set to preserve the historic restaurant with its classic interior that includes an artfully crafted bar dating back to 1857, expansive gun collection, and 500 pieces of taxidermy such as deer, moose, buffalo, jackalope, and a two-headed calf. Outside of its storied, star-studded past and eye-catching decor, Buckhorn Exchange is, of course, a steakhouse, and serves up a range of hearty fare, including some menu items that may surprise you.