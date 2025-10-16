Colorado's Oldest Steakhouse Is Serving Up Sirloins With A Side Of History
When it comes to restaurants, few spots are more iconic than old, legendary steakhouses. Whether it's historic spots like The Old Homestead Steakhouse in New York City — the oldest in the U.S. — or Midwestern favorites like St. Elmo's in Indianapolis, there's something about these restaurants that have a special place in the hearts of diners.
Out West, one such special steakhouse is Buckhorn Exchange in Denver, Colorado. Established in 1893, this historic restaurant was founded by Henry H. "Shorty Scout" Zietz — a colorful Old West figure who was a member of a traveling group of scouts. For more than 130 years, the steakhouse has hosted all sorts of famous individuals, including four presidents and famous actors like Bob Hope, Jimmy Cagney, and Charleton Heston.
When Zietz passed away in 1949, Buckhorn Exchange passed on to his son, Henry Jr. The younger Zietz set to preserve the historic restaurant with its classic interior that includes an artfully crafted bar dating back to 1857, expansive gun collection, and 500 pieces of taxidermy such as deer, moose, buffalo, jackalope, and a two-headed calf. Outside of its storied, star-studded past and eye-catching decor, Buckhorn Exchange is, of course, a steakhouse, and serves up a range of hearty fare, including some menu items that may surprise you.
Steak with a side of Rocky Mountain oysters
It's not just Buckhorn Exchange's long history and eclectic interior that makes it unique. The steakhouse's menu, while filled with some standard steakhouse fare, also includes more unusual dishes you might not see at most restaurants. Perhaps the most famous appetizer on Buckhorn Exchange's menu is the Rocky Mountain oysters — or bull testicles, for the unfamiliar. On the dinner menu, customers will find a wide array of steak options, like tenderloins, New York strips, and T-bones. But the steakhouse also offers some unexpected entrees, like buffalo prime rib, elk, quail, Cornish game hen, and bison tenderloin, a flavorful alternative to beef steak.
The steakhouse is a favorite for both locals and visitors, and has a 4.4-star rating on Google Reviews and 4.5 on Open Table. Many customers praise the unique environment and experience that Buckhorn Exchange offers. But the food is also a hit, with diners giving 5-star reviews based on the steaks and the wide variety of tasty game, like the elk and bison prime rib. The dessert options, such as the double chocolate rocky road brownie and the hot dutch apple pie, are also a hit.
While most classic steakhouses might look similar and offer pretty standard cuts of beef, Buckhorn Exchange does not fit that bill. This legendary spot in Denver has the personality of an Old Western museum with an eclectic, unique steakhouse menu to match. It's definitely a can't-miss-restaurant if you're ever looking for a place to grab a bite in Denver.