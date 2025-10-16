The Step You Shouldn't Skip When Preparing Bacon In The Oven

Bacon is a surprisingly versatile ingredient, which, despite its savoriness, has also found a place on the dessert table. The scientific reason behind why bacon tastes good with everything is partly due to its saltiness, which helps it to fit like a missing puzzle piece even in sweet treats and tangy bites. Most people tend to cook it in a skillet, but the oven is actually the best and easiest way to cook bacon.

Chowhound exclusively spoke with two experts to get in-depth insights on the surprising step you shouldn't skip when preparing bacon in the oven: rotating the pans. Robert Cornett, executive chef at Rancho de los Caballeros in Wickenburg, Arizona, explains that this is particularly important when working with a non-convection oven. Chris Mattera, culinary innovator at North Country Smokehouse, which you can also find on YouTube, further explains why. "Rotating the pan ... can ensure that the slices of bacon cook at roughly the same rate across their whole length," he shares. "Unrotated pans can cause the bacon to cook unevenly due to temperature variation throughout the oven."

The reason you don't need to observe the same method if you have a convection oven is that it's equipped with a fan that distributes enough air in the appliance. While it can turn into an easier task from the get-go, it will require more cleanup, as the air will cause bacon grease to spatter all over the oven. When you can, choose a non-convection oven as your cooking setup.