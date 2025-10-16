Chocolate Lovers Are Adding This Pantry Staple To Mousse For A Silky Finish

The luscious texture and rich flavor of chocolate mousse have made it a staple in the pantheon of American desserts. Dependable for its creamy mouthfeel and satisfying chocolate hit, you can't go wrong with choosing chocolate mousse to end a special meal (or for an afternoon snack that is bound to lift your day like an espresso). While chocolate mousse is luxurious in its classic form, try amplifying the decadence by incorporating olive oil. It's having a moment in desserts for good reason.

Olive oil can turn into a caramel topping with one extra ingredient, and it can be used as a savory ice cream topping. Whether you're adding olive oil to your cake batter or another dessert, it provides a depth of flavor that beefs up your hero flavor in a subtle way (in this case, the chocolate) and unlocks an extra level of smoothness that lingers on your tongue for a few additional, memorable moments. Another bonus is that olive oil can replace both the butter and cream if you're making a dairy-free chocolate mousse.