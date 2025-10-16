The Reason People Are Tossing Combos Pretzel Snacks Into Their Smokers

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

People love snacks. While snacks' dietary importance is subjective to the individual, they're commonplace for most people and can play a vital culinary role. Of course, traditional snack foods like crackers, nuts, and chocolates have a place on the typical charcuterie board, and others, such as chips and pretzels, are common at parties or get-togethers. While these types of snack foods are perfectly fine on their own, there are ways to elevate even a simple bag of Combos Stuffed Snacks. Sure, the Mars Inc. snack is tasty on its own, but a recent viral trend on TikTok shows culinary influencers enhancing Combos Blue Cheese Stuffed Crackers with smoking and extra seasoning for even better flavor.

At-home chefs wanting to try their hand at this will want to coat the Blue Cheese Combos with toppings like olive oil, Worcestershire sauce, and a savory barbecue rub. After smoking for about an hour or two, and cooling for a few minutes thereafter, the Combos will be ready to enjoy. Of course, it goes without saying that anyone is free to use whichever seasoning they prefer. As this trend centers on the Blue Cheese Combos, it may be best to choose a buffalo rub or seasoning (such as Frank's Red Hot Buffalo Seasoning), as those two flavors already pair perfectly together, and would team nicely with the Worcestershire sauce to bring some excellent umami tones.