The Underrated Cut Of Bacon Butchers Wish More People Would Ask For

Bacon. If you love the salty, crispy slices of pork, just reading the word can make you salivate. It may not come as a surprise, but there's a scientific reason bacon tastes so good, and it has to do with how many flavor receptors it hits on your tongue. When trying to get the perfect crunchy, slightly chewy pieces at home, there may be some mistakes that are ruining your bacon. You should know, however, that you don't have to just buy pre-packaged bacon cut into strips. You can get a whole slab of bacon from the butcher shop, and maybe you should even think about getting it with the rind (skin) still attached.

For some help on the subject, we reached out to an expert for a Chowhound exclusive. Koji Fujioka, butchery manager at The Local Butcher Shop in Berkeley, California, knows his way around a knife and cutting board. Fujioka tells us, "The term 'bacon' has become synonymous with smoked pork belly, which is a fully cooked product that is then sliced into the fatty marbled strips you find sold in most grocery stores and supermarkets." However, you can get the whole slab of smoked pork belly before it's sliced.

Slab bacon is similar to a pancetta, but the pancetta isn't smoked. Fujioka continues, "Slab bacon is a bit more versatile than pre-sliced bacon, because you can cut or portion it as you please and you're not confined to the predetermined thinness of sliced bacon." Cut into larger pieces, slab bacon can hold up much better than sliced bacon when cooked for longer periods of time, often with liquid ingredients.