The Hidden Gem Restaurant To Visit While Traveling The Erie Canal
Upstate New Yorkers are familiar with the Erie Canal — a 363-mile man-made waterway that spans the entire state, running from Albany to Buffalo. While the canal is no longer used commercially, it's still frequented by recreational boaters, as well as hikers and bikers who enjoy the hundreds of miles of paths that run alongside. If you plan to enjoy the historic waterway, you'll want to ensure you have plenty of options for fueling up. One spot you won't want to miss during your travels: Remedy House, located at the end (or beginning, depending) of the canal in Buffalo.
Remedy House may seem like a standard coffee shop, but its menu offers more than just great espresso and coffee (yes, there's a difference between the two). The food — especially the egg on a roll sandwich with garlic aioli (which can also be upgraded with corned beef or smoked salmon) — has received rave reviews. There's also a brunch-ready fruit-stuffed French toast sprinkled with hazelnuts and drizzled in dark chocolate sauce.
An important note: If you plan to visit Remedy House, consider showing up early, as it tends to get super busy during the day. Take your time sipping your salted caramel latte (trust us — the dash of salt makes it taste even sweeter) and enjoying your veggie banh mi inside (the building features huge windows and a unique triangular space), or take your goodies outdoors to kick back and relax on the patio.
How Remedy House became a coffee-brewing beacon for Buffalo
Located in Buffalo's Five Points neighborhood, Remedy House has become a bit of an institution in The Nickel City. It started in 2015 as little more than a humble espresso cart. Over time, the Remedy House Mobile Espresso Bar developed a cult following, turned into a brick-and-mortar business, and today is owned by Brent Martone (who used to manage the joint) and Christian Willmott. While the coffee shop certainly offers much more than java today, it's still true to its roots, offering caffeinated goodness and other creative beverages that keep customers coming back for more. Popular offerings include the cortado (a combination of espresso and warm — not steamed — milk), espresso tonic, and seasonal selections like lavender lemonade and lattes in flavors like blueberry, tahini honey, and maple cardamom.
The coffee shop's location — at the five-point intersection its neighborhood is named for — is housed in the same building as a bakery, gardening store, and a super-highly-rated Mexican fusion restaurant led by a James-Beard-nominated chef. While Five Points residents can't get enough of Remedy House, it seems like this neighborhood gem might not be all that hidden after all — Food Network personality and acclaimed chef Geoffery Zakarian called the coffee shop his "happy place" on Instagram in a 2019 post.