The Hidden Gem Restaurant To Visit While Traveling The Erie Canal

Upstate New Yorkers are familiar with the Erie Canal — a 363-mile man-made waterway that spans the entire state, running from Albany to Buffalo. While the canal is no longer used commercially, it's still frequented by recreational boaters, as well as hikers and bikers who enjoy the hundreds of miles of paths that run alongside. If you plan to enjoy the historic waterway, you'll want to ensure you have plenty of options for fueling up. One spot you won't want to miss during your travels: Remedy House, located at the end (or beginning, depending) of the canal in Buffalo.

Remedy House may seem like a standard coffee shop, but its menu offers more than just great espresso and coffee (yes, there's a difference between the two). The food — especially the egg on a roll sandwich with garlic aioli (which can also be upgraded with corned beef or smoked salmon) — has received rave reviews. There's also a brunch-ready fruit-stuffed French toast sprinkled with hazelnuts and drizzled in dark chocolate sauce.

An important note: If you plan to visit Remedy House, consider showing up early, as it tends to get super busy during the day. Take your time sipping your salted caramel latte (trust us — the dash of salt makes it taste even sweeter) and enjoying your veggie banh mi inside (the building features huge windows and a unique triangular space), or take your goodies outdoors to kick back and relax on the patio.