If You've Never Thought About Deep-Frying Scrambled Eggs, It's Time To Start
If you're an egg-head, you generally take your eggs however you can get them. A simple scramble is certainly a classic. There are some secrets for making the best scrambled eggs, and there's some solid technique you can learn from celebrity chefs. Gordon Ramsay's secret to fluffy scrambled eggs is to keep whipping them as they cook and add a cold element so they don't overcook. For his part, Anthony Bourdain's technique for perfect scrambled eggs was similar: Stir them in a figure eight pattern as they cook, and don't use too much seasoning. But have you ever considered deep-frying scrambled eggs? Yep, deep-fried scrambled eggs is a unique technique that gives you a beautifully browned scramble with amazing egg flavor.
For some help on the subject, we reached out to an expert for a Chowhound exclusive. Billy Dec is the CEO and founder of Sunda New Asian, and he has some solid advice for how to make the perfect deep-fried scrambled eggs. Dec says that "deep-frying eggs gives a lighter, crispier texture. If you do it right, you'll have a soft and delicious center." Dec recommends heating a neutral oil to 350 degrees Fahrenheit, pouring your beaten eggs right into it, and frying until golden brown. "These will cook really fast," he says, so you need to keep a close eye because you don't want them to overcook or absorb oil.
More expert tips and tricks for deep-frying scrambled eggs
"Choosing a neutral oil with a high smoke point is crucial for frying eggs," Billy Dec says. Neutral oils have less flavor, so they don't overpower that delicious egg taste, and you need something with a high smoke point so it doesn't start to smoke and burn the eggs. Avocado, grapeseed, or regular vegetable oil are all good choices for your deep-fried scramble. Dec says you should pour the whisked eggs into the oil in a thin stream so they don't thicken up too much, which could turn into an oil-soaked blob. "This is a quick cooking method, so you will need to constantly monitor the eggs while they cook, removing them from the heat as soon as they start to set. You want them a little [underdone], as they will continue to cook from residual heat."
While many feel that passing your beaten eggs through a mesh sieve is the best way to achieve perfectly silky smooth pan-fried scrambles and omelets, Dec doesn't recommend it for deep-fried scrambled eggs. "I find that you don't need to strain eggs unless you're looking for a custard texture," he says. Here, we're looking for a nice, crispy exterior. Deep-fried scrambled eggs are often compared to the consistency of a funnel cake, but savory toppings, rather than powdered sugar, are probably the way to go. A little sliced green onion and sour cream go beautifully on these eggs, or a simple squeeze of sriracha or hot sauce. They're just as versatile as regular scrambled eggs, so you can embellish them however you normally would; just follow a little expert advice to make sure they come out wonderfully golden brown.