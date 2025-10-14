If You've Never Thought About Deep-Frying Scrambled Eggs, It's Time To Start

If you're an egg-head, you generally take your eggs however you can get them. A simple scramble is certainly a classic. There are some secrets for making the best scrambled eggs, and there's some solid technique you can learn from celebrity chefs. Gordon Ramsay's secret to fluffy scrambled eggs is to keep whipping them as they cook and add a cold element so they don't overcook. For his part, Anthony Bourdain's technique for perfect scrambled eggs was similar: Stir them in a figure eight pattern as they cook, and don't use too much seasoning. But have you ever considered deep-frying scrambled eggs? Yep, deep-fried scrambled eggs is a unique technique that gives you a beautifully browned scramble with amazing egg flavor.

For some help on the subject, we reached out to an expert for a Chowhound exclusive. Billy Dec is the CEO and founder of Sunda New Asian, and he has some solid advice for how to make the perfect deep-fried scrambled eggs. Dec says that "deep-frying eggs gives a lighter, crispier texture. If you do it right, you'll have a soft and delicious center." Dec recommends heating a neutral oil to 350 degrees Fahrenheit, pouring your beaten eggs right into it, and frying until golden brown. "These will cook really fast," he says, so you need to keep a close eye because you don't want them to overcook or absorb oil.