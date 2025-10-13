The Butter Mistake That Could Be Ruining Your Brioche

A good brioche can turn an everyday sandwich or burger into something extraordinary. This enriched bread — so called because of the addition of rich ingredients like butter and eggs — has an almost cake-like texture and an even, golden crumb. That rich, tender crumb soaks up liquids and sauces beautifully, including the custard for your favorite French toast recipe, though you shouldn't confuse it with challah, a similarly enriched bread.

It may sound fancy, but the ingredients used to make brioche are straightforward. That said, getting it right takes some practice, and one of the keys is making sure you work with the butter correctly. Chowhound spoke with Nathan Myhrvold, founder of Modernist Cuisine, a collective of people dedicated to thinking about food differently, and co-author of "Modernist Bread" and "Modernist Bread at Home," who warns that adding butter too early is the most common way to ruin your brioche.

"If you add fat too early, the dough will take longer to mix; and if you mix for too long, the dough can get too warm, which causes the emulsion in fats like butter to break," he exclusively told us. If this happens, you may end up with a greasy, stiff dough that isn't easy to work with. He also cautions that the butter should be room temperature and introduced in stages. "Brioche is a technically complex dough," says Myhrvold. "Understanding that [butter] is an emulsion — and that the fat must be soft to be incorporated properly in multiple additions (ideally three, with a minimum of two) — will contribute to a better dough."